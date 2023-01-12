Hoxhunt Expands in US, Positioned as Global Leader in Security Behavior Change

Company Adds Signature Customer Wins and Appoints Key Executives Following Significant Worldwide Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoxhunt, a leader in security behavior change, today announced key market growth figures, major customer wins, and increases in global headcount that include the hiring of key executives. Building off of recent growth, the company is moving beyond security awareness and compliance to achieve measurable cybersecurity behavior change and risk reduction at its greatest source: people.

"As we continue to grow and expand in the US, we are proud to position Hoxhunt as a global leader in human risk management with an exceptional group of people leading the way," said Mika Aalto, Co-Founder & CEO. "We took a people-first approach to the design and development of our technology from the outset, and we're taking a people-first approach to global business growth. People are an organization's most valuable resource, and that holds true in business as well as in cybersecurity. Along with our innovative solutions and commitment to excellence, we are confident we have the right team to realize our mission of protecting organizations around the world from an increasingly dangerous threat landscape."

Hoxhunt, which was rated the fastest-growing software company in Finland by Deloitte and is the highest-rated solution in its category on G2, has seen significant growth worldwide. This includes 100% growth in the United States market over the previous year, and over 50% growth in Europe. Overall, Hoxhunt grew 51% in markets worldwide over the course of the past year. It is trusted by leading organizations of all sizes, including Docusign, IGT, Nokia, and Victorinox.

"Hoxhunt makes it so easy to report a threat that it becomes ingrained as an instinctive behavior across the entire organization, and it's extremely easy for security teams to implement and to communicate results," said Lisa Kubicki, Director, Trust & Security Training & Awareness at DocuSign.

To match the worldwide growth, Hoxhunt has continued to expand their team. The company has grown headcount 100% over the past year, including key executives such as Mike Carlson as Chief Revenue Officer, and Jeff Platon as Chief Marketing Officer.

Mike Carlson is an experienced B2B technology leader with a proven track in establishing the internal systems and team organization that facilitate the resolution of clients' most pressing business challenges. In his most recent role, Mike served as Senior Vice President - Global Customer Success at Cloudinary, a media experience and management company. Prior to Cloudinary, Carlson served as President and Global Chief Customer Officer at Siteimprove.

"Hoxhunt has a field tested and proven platform that can measurably reduce an organization's risk to data breaches from phishing attacks and improve an organization's cybersecurity culture and behavior," said Carlson, CRO, Hoxhunt. "I am inspired at the opportunity to work with a company that has already delivered so much value to its customers. I'm excited to drive the value of human intelligence driven threat detection to markets worldwide."

Jeff Platon has spent 20+ years developing go-to-market strategies for business-to-business technology organizations within the IT and cybersecurity space with deep experience implementing intent-based demand programs. Prior to Hoxhunt, Jeff served as Chief Marketing Officer for Interactive Intelligence, a cloud IP communications software company, at Cisco as VP, Marketing, for the WW Cybersecurity business and at McAfee as VP, Marketing and Business Development.

"Hoxhunt holds a unique opportunity to define a new and important category in Human Risk Management, as well as the opportunity to do good in the world by measurably reducing risk from cyber-attacks," said Platon. "It's not often that one gets to work with a company that combines those unique attributes and I am thrilled to join such a talented team. Hoxhunt has seen incredible growth over the past year, and I am eager to build on that growth in the next year."

About Hoxhunt

Hoxhunt, Inc. is a security behavior change platform that measurably reduces organizations' risk of a data breach. Hoxhunt combines AI with neuroscience, automation and behavioral economics to enable security behavior changes across the organization with gamified programs that automatically adjust to individuals' needs and skill levels. Empowered to detect and report sophisticated email attacks, people become invaluable security assets. The platform automatically categorizes and prioritizes the sophisticated threats that have bypassed traditional security technology, which security operations teams use to augment their protect-detect-respond capabilities. Leading organizations like DocuSign, G2, IGT, and Nokia rely on Hoxhunt to mitigate risk at its greatest source—people—and maximize their return on investment.

