Gravyty wins Business Intelligence Group's 2023 BIG Innovation Award

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty announced it has been named a winner in the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group.

Gravyty is recognized in the winning organizations category, which awards organizations whose culture, products and people are consistently delivering innovative solutions for their community and customers.

"We are honored to be recognized as an innovative leader in the technology space by Business Intelligence Group," said Sevonne Eliyahu, President of Gravyty.

Eliyahu continues, "Our goal has always been to provide innovative and impactful technology. This is why we have increased our investment in our product and engineering teams."

As the leading provider of purpose-driven technology, Gravyty's innovative ecosystem of solutions enables organizations and institutions to engage and fundraise authentically, personally and with relevance.

"Innovation is 'business critical' in today's society," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Gravyty as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

To learn more about Gravyty and its innovative ecosystem of products, please visit gravyty.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Gravyty

Gravyty is the leading provider of purpose-driven technology, providing Gravyty is the leading provider of purpose-driven technology, providing nonprofits, organizations, educational institutions and corporations the tools they need to create an engaging community and fundraise smarter. Backed by K1 Investment Management, Gravyty has $72 million in funding and six strategic industry acquisitions to build a holistic, mission-driven ecosystem of solutions. Gravyty is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with operations in the United States, Canada, and Israel. For more information, visit https://gravyty.com/.

