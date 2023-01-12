Freightos Reports Record 2022 Transactions and Gross Bookings Value

JERUSALEM, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos Limited today announced that transactions on its platform more than doubled in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

A record 211 thousand transactions were booked on the platform in Q4 2022, up from 97 thousand in Q4 2021 and 22 thousand in Q4 2020. This brought the total freight transactions booked across the platform in 2022 to 668 thousand, exceeding internal targets for both quarterly and annual targets and representing a 154% growth compared to 2021.

This growth was supported by an increase in both demand - users booking across the platform - and supply - carriers offering their services on the platform. The number of unique buyer users digitally booking freight services across the Freightos platform grew 37% compared to Q4 2021, reaching 15.6 thousand. Carriers selling on the platform, primarily on WebCargo, grew to 35 in Q4 2022, a 25% growth from the same quarter in the prior year. Freightos has experienced record platform transactions for every one of the previous 12 quarters, continuing growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 despite the global freight market contracting.

Gross Booking Value (GBV) of platform transactions reached $611 million dollars in 2022, up approximately 100% from 2021. The rapid growth in transactions allowed record GBV on Freightos' platform despite dropping market freight prices. For example, the cost of shipping a 40' container from China to the United States' West Coast dropped over 90% between December 2021 and December 2022[1].

Freightos plans to issue a financial performance press release with full year 2022 and Q4 financial performance before the end of April 2023. Freightos' registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement") was declared effective in connection with the anticipated business combination with Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GIAC). The company believes it is on track to be trading as NASDAQ: CRGO around the end of January 2023.

$ values in millions, Pro forma Year 2022 2021 % Change % Change Constant Currency #Transactions 668,185 262,772 154.3 %

Gross Booking Value (GBV) $ 610.8 $ 302.5 102 % 121 %

Definitions

Carriers: Number of unique air and ocean carriers who have been sellers of transactions. For airlines, we count the booking carrier, which includes separate airlines within the same carrier group. We do not count dozens of other airlines that operate individual segments of air cargo transactions as we do not have a direct booking relationship with them. Carriers include ocean less-than-container load (LCL) consolidators. In addition, we only count carries when more than five bookings were placed with them over the course of a quarter.

Unique buyer users: Unique buyer users represents the number of individual users placing bookings, typically counted based on unique email logins. The number of buyers, which counts unique customer businesses, does not reflect the fact that some buyers are large multinational organizations while others are small or midsize businesses. Therefore, we find it more useful to monitor the number of unique buyer users than the number of buyer businesses.

Constant Currency: Comparative information calculated by translating Freightos' current period financial results using the prior period's monthly exchange rates (or other applicable rates, as indicated).

GBV: Total value of transactions on the Freightos platform, which is the monetary value of freight and related services contracted between buyers and sellers on the Freightos platform, plus related fees charged to buyers and sellers, and pass-through payments such as duties. GBV is converted to U.S. dollars at the time of each transaction on the Freightos platform. This metric may be similar to what others call gross merchandise value (GMV) or gross services volume (GSV). We believe that this metric reflects the scale of the Freightos platform and our opportunities to generate platform revenue.

#Transactions: Number of bookings for freight services, and related services, placed by buyers across the Freightos platform with third-party sellers and with Clearit. Beginning in the third quarter of 2022, #Transactions includes trucking bookings, which were added to the Freightos platform following the acquisition of 7LFreight. The number of transactions booked on the Freightos platform in any given time period is net of transactions canceled during the same time period.

Pro forma: Results presented on a "pro forma" basis reflect subsequent acquisitions as if they had been completed at the beginning of the comparative period.

About Freightos Limited

Freightos® operates a leading, vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. Freightos' platform supports supply chain efficiency and agility by enabling real-time procurement of ocean and air shipping across more than ten thousand importers/exporters, thousands of forwarders, and dozens of airlines and ocean carriers.

Freightos.com is a premier digital international freight marketplace for importers and exporters for instant pricing, booking, and shipment management. Thousands of SMBs and enterprises have sourced shipping services via Freightos across dozens of logistics service providers.

WebCargo® by Freightos is a leading global freight platform connecting carriers and forwarders. In particular, it is the largest air cargo eBooking platform, enabling simple and efficient freight pricing and booking between thousands of freight forwarders, including the top twenty global freight forwarders, and hundreds of airlines, ocean liners and trucking carriers. Airlines on the platform represent over a third of global air cargo capacity. WebCargo also offers software as a service for forwarders to facilitate digital freight rate management, quoting, and online sales.

Freightos Data calculates the Freightos Baltic Index, the industry's key daily benchmark of container shipping prices, the Freightos Air Index, as well as other market intelligence products that improve supply chain decision-making, planning, and pricing transparency.

Freightos is a widely recognized logistics technology leader with a worldwide presence and a broad customer network.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with offices around the world, Freightos plans to go public on Nasdaq by combining with Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GIAC). More information is available at freightos.com/investors.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While certain financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements." The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

In addition, this press release includes revenue on a constant currency basis, a measure not presented in accordance with IFRS. This non-IFRS financial measure is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with IFRS. Therefore, this measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to revenue, net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. You should be aware that the presentation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Freightos believes that revenue on a constant currency basis provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Freightos' operating results because it provides a supplemental measure of our core operating performance and offers consistency and comparability with both past financial performance and with financial information of peer companies. Certain monetary amounts, percentages and other figures included in this press release have been subject to rounding adjustments. Certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.

[1] Source: Freightos Baltic Index (FBX01).

