Yuengling and Keep Texas Beautiful Announce Official Partnership

POTTSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Yuengling Company announced a partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB)—a nonprofit Texas organization that inspires and equips Texans to keep our communities clean and beautiful. As part of the partnership, Yuengling is donating $1 per Yuengling Traditional Lager case sold, up to $50,000, to KTB. The partnership comes as part of the family-owned brewery's dedication to giving back to Texas—the latest state to be brewing Yuengling's 194-year-old iconic portfolio of beer.

Now through March 2023, Texans will see special promotional packaging on 12-pack, 12-ounce cans of Yuengling Lager throughout Texas. Emblazoned with the Lone Star State's symbol, each can will feature a unique QR code. When scanned, consumers will learn more about Keep Texas Beautiful, a Yuengling Clean-up Day, and how to make a donation. Yuengling.com/KeepTexasBeautiful

"As a family-owned and operated company from Pennsylvania, we are proud to brew Yuengling in Texas and more so, give back to Texas," said Debbie Yuengling, Employee Engagement & Culture Manager and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "As America's Oldest Brewery, our commitment to having a beer for every taste on every occasion reflects our love of bringing people together and making a positive impact on our communities. That is why today, we are honored to work alongside Keep Texas Beautiful and give back to the state and people that embody the meaning of community."

Brewed in Fort Worth, Texas, Yuengling arrived in the state with much fanfare in August 2021. Today, Yuengling's Keep Texas Beautiful campaign marks the brewery's first Texas-specific initiative to give back to the Texas community. To deepen its relationships with Texas fans, and honor its new partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, Yuengling will be hosting exclusive sampling events at grocery and liquor stores where the limited-edition cans will be available for purchase.

"The Yuengling Company is excited to launch our first Texas-specific campaign. We are proudly brewed in Texas and believe in the importance of giving back to the community," said Pat Pikunas, General Manager, The Yuengling Company.

"We are grateful to receive the generous support of Yuengling with the launch of this campaign through the promotional case and can packaging," said Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful. "These donations will enable us to continue to make Texas the best place to live, work and play."

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Bongo Fizz. Production is supplied by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. A separate joint venture called The Yuengling Company was recently established with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand production and distribution further west. Yuengling beer is currently available in 23 states and will expand into Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma in 2023. Get news, updates, and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news. For more information about Yuengling, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page, follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram, or visit www.Yuengling.com.

About Keep Texas Beautiful

Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) is a network of dedicated Texans working together to make our state the best place to live, work and play. KTB equips local partners and affiliates with the tools they need to build vibrant, engaged communities. KTB sponsors and coordinates education, cleanup programs, and provides recycling access to rural and underserved communities across the state. A 501(c)3 nonprofit, KTB leads nearly 300 affiliates and reach 17 million Texans annually.

