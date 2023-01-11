NGS commences pilot clinical trial with a sports supplement for children

NGS creates a sport nutritional supplement, targets adolescent athletes

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutritional Growth Solutions, Ltd., (ASX:NGS), a leading provider of clinically backed nutritional products designed for children, announces the launch of its clinical study to evaluate the effect of its innovative sports supplement on the physical activity performance of young soccer players.

Based on extensive previous research, NGS designed its patent-pending nutritional supplement to fulfill the high nutritional requirements of child and adolescent athletes and help them improve body composition, exercise performance, and general health. The new clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled pilot study and will recruit up to 50 healthy soccer players, from 8 to 15 years old, to determine the efficacy and safety of the new supplement versus placebo. It comprises an 8-week treatment period, followed by an 8-week open-label period, with initial results expected in Q3 of 2023.

"This study marks our first step into the growing sports supplements market," notes Liron Fendell, CEO and Managing Director for Nutritional Growth Solutions. "We look forward to providing active children a safe, effective supplement designed specifically for their wellness and physical performance."

The global sports nutrition and supplement market was valued at USD44.43 billion in 2021, and is expected to increase in value to USD85.7 billion by 20301. The USD19.2 billion youth and amateur sports industry also has seen steady growth since the early 2000s2. Today, 73.4% of children ages 13-17 in the U.S. play a team or individual sport regularly.3

The new NGS supplement supplies a boost of nutritious energy, including 17g protein per serving, L-arginine, creatine, and 14 vitamins and minerals. It is gluten-free, soy-free, peanut-free, and contains no GMOs or added sugars.

Research4 has shown that lack of sufficient calories, macronutrients, and micronutrients can impair an athlete's training adaptations, while athletes who consume a balanced diet that meets energy needs can enhance physiological training adaptations. Maintaining an energy and nutrient-deficient diet during training also can lead to loss of muscle mass, strength, and bone mineral density, in addition to an increased susceptibility to illness and injuries, as well as disturbances in immune, endocrine, and reproductive function. Such deficits also have been correlated to an increased prevalence of overreaching and/or overtraining. Incorporating good dietary practices as part of a training program is a primary way to help optimize training adaptations and prevent overtraining.

"In the current study, we will run multiple tests, including 10m and 20m sprints, countermovement jumps, agility tests, endurance tests, and make anthropometric assessments (height, weight and BMI) and body composition," explains Michal Yackobovitch-Gavan, PhD, Director of Clinical Studies for NGS.

"While sales of our existing Healthy Heights® branded product line in the US will continue to be our focus in 2023, NGS will invest up to $100k in this clinical study," adds Fendell. Moreover, NGS will continue building a strong pipeline of innovative, exciting products to vend through existing and additional distribution channels."

Healthy Heights' flagship products Grow Daily 3+ and Grow Daily 10+ are protein shake mixes with added vitamins, minerals and amino acids, that are clinically tested to help kids grow in height and weight. Grow Daily was developed and tested by pediatricians as a holistic solution to nourish growing children and provide nutritional support for picky eaters.

Healthy Heights Kidz Protein range is a protein shake enhanced with vitamins, minerals, fruits, veggies and omega 3, designed to fill in nutritional gaps in kids.

Healthy Heights' products are available online and in Walmart stores across the U.S..

About Nutritional Growth Solutions

Nutritional Growth Solutions is a global nutritional health company focused on the well-being of children. NGS develops, produces and sells clinically tested nutritional supplement formulae for children following 20 years of medical research into pediatric nutrition at Schneider Children's Medical Centre, Israel's largest pediatric hospital. The nutritional supplements market has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, but most attention has been focused on adult users and children under three years of age. The three to twelve-year-old consumers represent a larger market opportunity and NGS is highly differentiated from its competitors with clinically tested products and an expanding product portfolio to capture this market opportunity.

