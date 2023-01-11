Natural Grocers® Invites the McCall, ID Community to Grand Opening Celebration on January 18, 2023

Customers will enjoy a friendly grocery shopping experience with healthy resources, 100% organic produce and an array of natural foods and products at Always Affordable PricesSM

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of its new store in McCall, ID on January 18th, 2023. Located at 209 N. 3rd Street in the city of McCall, this will be Natural Grocers' fifth location in the state of Idaho. Community members are invited to celebrate the big day with a Grand Opening Event including giveaways, fantastic discounts, prize sweepstakes and more.

Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will kick off the festivities at 8:20 a.m. with a $2500 donation presentation to Heartland Hunger & Resources Center, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with representatives from the McCall Chamber of Commerce. Additional leaders from the community, including members of the McCall Fire and EMS department, will be onsite to help welcome customers into the new store at 8:30 a.m.

The company extends a warm welcome to the residents of McCall and surrounding communities to enjoy the opening day festivities and discover what makes the Natural Grocers shopping experience delightful and unique.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers said, "We're thrilled to be extending our reach to such a special part of a state that we already know and love. With so many outdoor activities right out your door, we want to be your neighborhood grocery store that helps fuel your adventures without breaking your bank account. The community of McCall has been extraordinarily friendly and welcoming from the start. Now we're excited to return the favor."

GRAND OPENING EVENTS — SWEEPSTAKES & DISCOUNTS

Grand Opening festivities include:

January 18 : The first 150 customers in line, will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between $5 - $500 )! i

January 18 : Free Natural Grocers Handcrafted Ecuadorian Hat for first 500 customers. ii

January 18 : Customers can spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel for a chance to win fun prizes, while supplies last. iii

January 18 – February 1 : Customers can enter to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon e-bike, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, a Vitamix® Blender and more. Entry forms will be available at the store. iv

Special Grand Opening Discounts: Customers will enjoy exceptional discounts of up to 50% off January 18 – February 28 . v

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power ®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. vii

QUALITY PRODUCTS/ALWAYS AFFORDABLESM PRICING

Serving communities with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will support the McCall area with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u℠ Crew, healthy recipes for all diets and high product standards. Customers can enjoy access to fresh, 100% USDA certified organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always Affordable PriceSM. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

STORE FEATURES

The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has repurposed the existing space using sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting. The store will feature a contemporary layout with an efficient, yet friendly checkout experience.

NOW HIRING

Natural Grocers is currently seeking new crew members to help staff the new store. The company warmly invites residents of McCall and the surrounding communities to apply immediately and join the Natural Grocers family. Applicants can apply here or text 'GROW' to 97211. [ix]

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

1 - Nutritional Health Coach

3 - Cashier positions

HEARTLAND HUNGER & RESOURCES CENTER PARTNERSHIP

Natural Grocers is also pleased to announce its partnership with Heartland Hunger & Resource Center for its "Bring Your Own Bag" program and food rescue efforts. Each time a customer brings their own shopping bag, Natural Grocers will donate five cents per shopping trip to Heartland Hunger & Resource Center, which provides food and necessities to people in McCall and its surrounding communities.

Natural Grocers will make a special $2,500 donation to Heartland Hunger & Resource Center at the opening ceremonies to raise awareness of this partnership and to mobilize the public to help nourish their communities.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. With the addition of the McCall, ID location, the Company will have 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

