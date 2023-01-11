The Green Organic Dutchman Announces New Board Member

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (CSE: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF), a sustainable global cannabis company and leading producer of premium cannabis brands, today announced the addition of Mr. Bassam Alghanim to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Mr. Tony Moschella from the Board.

Mr. Alghanim has enjoyed a highly rewarding and successful career as an investor, businessman, and banker spanning four decades. In the 1980s and 1990s, Mr. Alghanim managed and expanded Alghanim Industries, a multi-national conglomerate. Later, Mr. Alghanim spearheaded the acquisition of a controlling stake in Gulf Bank, becoming Chairman in 1999. After leading Gulf Bank for over nearly 10 years, during which it experienced profound growth, Mr. Alghanim moved on to hold diplomatic posts.

"We are very excited to welcome Mr. Alghanim to the Board and look forward to benefiting from his extensive knowledge and experience, as we continue to grow the Company," said Matt Milich, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Alghanim is appointed by the Board to serve until the next Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the Company, at which the shareholders will vote on the constitution of the Board going forward.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a multi-licensed Canadian cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods, innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. In Canada, TGOD serves the recreational market with a brand portfolio including BZAM, The Green Organic Dutchman, -ness, Highly Dutch Organics, TABLE TOP, Cruuzy and partner brands Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, Superflower and Snackbar. TGOD operates facilities in BC, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan, and is rapidly expanding its offerings to a growing number of consumers across Canada.

TGOD's Common Shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. TGOD's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca and www.bzamheadquarters.com.

