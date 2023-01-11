Garmin expands popular ECHOMAP UHD2 chartplotter series with new features and touchscreen design to help take your fishing to the next level

Garmin expands popular ECHOMAP UHD2 chartplotter series with new features and touchscreen design to help take your fishing to the next level

New chartplotters offer easy-to-use touchscreen with keyed assist, Garmin's best-in-class sonar, built-in mapping and more

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced new ECHOMAP™ UHD2 series chartplotters that offer anglers premium features like Ultra High-Definition sonar, preloaded Garmin Navionics+™ mapping with an included one-year subscription to daily map updates, wireless networking for data sharing and support for Garmin's award-winning LiveScope™ live-scanning sonar. Available with a 6", 7" or 9" bright, sunlight-readable touchscreen display with keyed assist, anglers can easily control and operate the functions they depend on for a successful day on the water, including zooming in or out on the map or quickly toggling between different sonar views.

Garmin's new ECHOMAP UHD2 chartplotter series offers easy-to-use 6, 7 or 9-inch touchscreens with keyed assist, Garmin’s best-in-class sonar, built-in mapping and more to help take your fishing to the next level. (PRNewswire)

"The ECHOMAP UHD2 series has the power and functionality to meet the demands of today's angler," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "They'll know the water better than a local thanks to our best-in-class sonar and mapping which come preloaded in the new units, and revel in the lightning-fast map redraw speed and convenience of the ECHOMAP UHD2's all-in-one design."

Best-in-class sonar

For crystal-clear imaging of fish and structure, the new ECHOMAP UHD2 chartplotters are available bundled with an Ultra High-Definition GT54UHD or GT56UHD transducer that provides brilliant ClearVü™ and SideVü™ scanning sonar images and amazingly clear CHIRP traditional sonar. Garmin offers the choice of 16 vivid color palette options, so it's easier to distinguish fish and structure based on the user's preferences and fishing conditions. These plotters are also compatible with Garmin LiveScope, so anglers can see real-time sonar imagery of fish and structure below and around their boat up to 200' down.

Must-have mapping for boating and fishing

Pinpoint the perfect honey hole or navigate to the next destination with enhanced situational awareness thanks to the built-in Garmin Navionics+ U.S. inland mapping or coastal charts. This all-in-one cartography solution features vibrant colors and a streamlined interface, plus a one-year subscription to daily map updates to deliver superior inland or coastal coverage from the world's No. 1 name in marine mapping.1

Garmin Navionics+ mapping is designed to smoothly guide boaters on the water, or quickly lead anglers to where the fish may be hiding. It also features color-shaded target depth ranges, up to 1-foot depth contours, shallow water shading and access to ActiveCaptain® community content for valuable insight on points of interest, along with recommendations and advice from fellow boaters.

Thanks to the built-in Garmin Navionics+ mapping, ECHOMAP UHD2 users can also use the ActiveCaptain app to download Auto Guidance+ technology2 on their smart device for faster route calculations and improved routing detail. After selecting departure and arrival points, Auto Guidance+ considers a variety of factors—overhead clearance, chart data, popular routes and desired depth—then creates a suggested route for mariners to follow to their destination.

For more advanced features, boaters and anglers can upgrade to premium Garmin Navionics Vision+ using the ActiveCaptain app or Garmin.com, to discover more about the coasts they cruise or lakes they fish. Premium Garmin cartography includes all the standard features found in Garmin Navionics+, with the addition of high-resolution relief shading, sonar imagery, unique 3D views, high-resolution satellite imagery, aerial photography and more.

Wirelessly share sonar and data across devices

Whether fishing with a friend or wanting the flexibility to add another chartplotter on board, built-in Wi-Fi® connectivity allows anglers to wirelessly stream sonar and share user data, such as waypoints and routes, between two ECHOMAP UHD2 units. Customers who already have an ECHOMAP UHD or an ECHOMAP Ultra chartplotter on board, can add a new ECHOMAP UHD2 and take advantage of the wireless networking capabilities across the full system.

Refreshed hardware and design

With an attractive hardware redesign to serve the needs of the modern angler while maintaining a clean and classic touchscreen with keyed assist interface, the ECHOMAP UHD2 also features Garmin's latest user interface and graphics that provide a more modernized look with intuitive handling and control. For added convenience, the newly redesigned quick release brackets make it simple to remove the unit from the boat at the end of the day. The new 9" ECHOMAP UHD2 also adds a high-resolution display with improved detail, clarity and viewing angle compared to previous models.

The new 6", 7" and 9" ECHOMAP UHD2 chartplotters are available now with suggested retail prices ranging from $799.99 to $1299.99. Visit Garmin.com to learn more about the full ECHOMAP UHD2 series and compatible accessories.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the eighth consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Fusion® and Navionics®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminfishhunt on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

1 Based on 2021 reported sales

2 Auto Guidance+ is for planning purposes only and does not replace safe navigation operations

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, ActiveCaptain, BlueChart, Fusion and Navionics are registered trademarks and ECHOMAP, Garmin Navionics+, ClearVü, SideVü and LiveScope are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Carly Hysell

913-397-8200

media.relations@garmin.com

(PRNewsfoto/Garmin) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.