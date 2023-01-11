David Luce Joins XSET as Chief Content Officer

Hollywood production veteran David Luce will build XSET's content studio

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XSET , the world's fastest-growing gaming lifestyle organization, announced today that David Luce has joined their team as Chief Content Officer. Luce will create XSET's content studio, overseeing the development, production and distribution of premium video content for the organization's social platforms.

Over the last 20 years, Luce has developed programming for production companies like ITV Studios, B17 Entertainment, and 44 Blue Productions, among others. Luce helmed projects for distributors like Netflix and Discovery, and partnered with brands such as Complex and The Dodo. At XSET, he will produce a variety of content including Comedy, Unscripted, Documentary, Animation, Competition and more. Having already produced all of these genres in Hollywood, Luce brings invaluable expertise to the team at XSET.

"The next step in making XSET as successful as possible is building a content studio that encompasses all of our brand values and produces high quality, premium content," said David Luce. "After two decades of developing television programming in Hollywood at the highest level, I am thrilled to bring my skills to XSET to do just that."

During his time as a documentary showrunner in Hollywood, Luce developed a reputation for innovative storytelling and candid, authentic interviews. Luce's current projects available to watch include Basketball (and Other Things) on Hulu and My Pack Life on Discovery+. His 2020 film "Surviving Joe Exotic" premiered on Animal Planet and was instrumental in the passage of new federal legislation banning the private ownership of big cats like lions and tigers. On top of producing and directing, Luce has been an avid gamer all his life, with a heavy emphasis on NBA2K. He's also spent time in the competitive circuit as a GM, coach and broadcaster.

"Make no mistake– XSET will become a content powerhouse for gaming, lifestyle and culture and David will be leading this charge as our Chief Content Officer. He, along with superstar director Riley Robins, will authentically bring to life all of the personalities, creators and stories within our organization and outside it," said XSET's CEO Greg Selkoe. "David's video content will showcase the cultural nuances that are expected by XSET's diverse fans and the larger gaming community. Having worked in Hollywood, David knows everything from gaming to fashion and pop culture, but also possesses the rare ability to produce genuine, raw street-level content, making him the perfect fit for this role."

About XSET

Founded in 2020 in Boston by gaming and pop culture veterans Greg Selkoe, Clinton Sparks and Wil Eddins, XSET is the fastest growing gaming organization and lifestyle brand in history. XSET fields some of the world's top competitive esports teams in titles including Valorant, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, eNASCAR and more. Built on a foundation of a diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. The organization continues to grow at a breakneck pace, partnering with high-profile brands such as SCUF Gaming, Roots Canada, HyperX, Quality Control Music, Respawn, Fanshark,Wahlburgers and Mastermind Japan and is working with socially positive causes including Big Brother Big Sister of America. Since its launch, XSET has attracted top-tier, world famous talent across music, sports and entertainment to its shared vision, including Grammy-nominated hip-hop artists Swae Lee and Ozuna, NFL superstar Ezekiel Elliot, BMX legend Nigel Sylvester, Rapper and GTA streamer Tee Grizzley, 14-year-old female Olympic skateboarding phenom Minna Stess, professional athletes such as NFL star Ezekiel Elliot of the Dallas Cowboys, and the world's most advanced AI driven humanoid Sophia The Robot. Sitting at the intersection of gaming and culture, XSET's robust merchandise offerings are some of the most sought-after in the industry, featuring high-profile collaborations and exclusive pieces fans can't find anywhere else. XSET is defining what it means to be cultural leaders in the space for future generations to come. For more information visit XSET.com #reptheset

