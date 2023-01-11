ChurnZero launches Customer Success AI™

Leading Customer Success platform is the first to deploy generative artificial intelligence to give users sophisticated content and ideas on demand.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the leading Customer Success platform and partner, has launched Customer Success AI™ (CS AI™), the first generative artificial intelligence built into a Customer Success platform to ideate and create customer engagements, content and strategy ideas on demand. Customer Success teams who use ChurnZero can now craft and customize a cadence of emails, a call script, or a list of ideas in minutes by entering a few details, then refining ChurnZero's AI-generated content to completion.

Available to ChurnZero users today, CS AI is powered by generative AI technology from industry leader OpenAI. The innovative feature tackles two universal challenges in Customer Success: content creation and strategy ideation. By enhancing and speeding up content creation, it supercharges day-to-day customer engagements while freeing CS teams to focus more on building customer relationships, delivering value, and driving revenue. Its potential for idea generation at scale will also help "unstick" CS leaders and operations specialists in developing complex, outcome-driven playbooks and engagements.

CS AI requires as little as a sentence or two of instructions to create an AI-generated draft. A user simply specifies the details—for example: "Write a short email welcoming Jane Doe as a new point of contact on my account", or "Provide a call script for a conversation with a business leader concerned about the cost of their subscription"—and ChurnZero responds with the content for review. Users can refine or expand this content by specifying extra information, formatting instructions, or even a translation. Alternately, they can copy, paste, and customize the content in their ChurnZero playbook before saving or sending it to their customer.

"One of the biggest challenges that Customer Success teams have is developing fresh content and ideating on best practices to engage with customers, while also managing customer journeys and building revenue at scale," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "While everyone ultimately gets it done, it's faster and more effective with a partner who'll do 50+% of the work by providing ideas and content to choose from or customize. As of today, every Customer Success team can have this new partner in ChurnZero. The time and resources that CS AI will save, and its potential to add new value, are immense."

CS AI is currently a ChurnZero Labs feature—an experimental feature available for ChurnZero customers to test and put to work while ChurnZero's product team makes final refinements based on user feedback. ChurnZero expects to integrate CS AI into user workflows fully in the near future.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is a recognized leader in Customer Success dedicated to helping subscription businesses succeed at scale. The company is known for its powerful, intuitive Customer Success platform and ongoing partnership with its customers to ensure they get everything they need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences.

Through the platform, Customer Success teams can spot potential churn risks early and identify renewal and expansion opportunities. Best-in-class automation and in-app communication make it easy to engage with customers and lead them to value.

As Customer Success professionals serving Customer Success professionals, the ChurnZero team prides itself on being trusted partners, consultants, and coaches, so customers can focus on the work that matters to grow their businesses.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

