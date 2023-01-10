Tim McGraw Headlines BetMGM West Fest at Westgate Entertainment District February 11

Exclusive $57 Pre-Sale Tickets Available via BetMGM Mobile App in Arizona; Public on-Sale Begins January 12

GLENDALE, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, will kick off festivities for the Big Game weekend with the first BetMGM West Fest hosted at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District. The outdoor concert will feature performances by country superstars Tim McGraw and Bailey Zimmerman on Saturday, Feb. 11.

General admission tickets, priced at $57, will be available for purchase for BetMGM customers in Arizona beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. MT. These tickets will be available during a 24-hour pre-sale promotion on BetMGM's mobile app. Customers must be in Arizona to redeem the offer.

Event tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 a.m. MT at www.westgateaz.com/westfest. VIP ticketing options will be available, allowing fans to select special stage-front and other elevated experiences.

"BetMGM will make history this February when we become the first live sportsbook on the Big Game's stadium campus," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "Entertainment is at the core of BetMGM and we're going all out with a larger-than-life concert that will be one of the weekend's marquee events."

Steps from State Farm Stadium, the Westgate Entertainment District will serve as a centralized destination for fan festivities during Big Game weekend. Concert attendees will enjoy a mix of national and local restaurants in addition to an open-air beer garden near the stage. Westgate and BetMGM will donate a portion of beer garden sales to a local charity.

Jessica Kubicki, Director of Marketing for YAM Properties, said, "The Big Game is back in our hometown of Glendale and we are thrilled to work with such a dynamic partner, BetMGM, to amplify our center's mission, where fun happens. The game is in our backyard which means we will create the ultimate experience with top-tier talent for both local and traveling sports fans to enjoy."

Saturday night's concert will be headlined by Tim McGraw, who has sold more than 89 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 46 worldwide No. 1 singles and 19 worldwide No. 1 albums. McGraw has won three GRAMMY Awards, 19 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards. His iconic career achievements also include being BDS Radio's most played artist of the decade and having a most-played song of the decade for all music genres.

Complimentary event parking is available at all of Westgate's lots surrounding the Entertainment District, excluding Sunday, Feb. 12. All event sales are final and there will be no refunds or exchanges as the event will be held rain or shine. The stadium clear bag policy will be in effect.

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

