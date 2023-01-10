NAB Show Debuts 'Programming Everywhere' Conference Presented by TVNewsCheck

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAB Show will host a new conference, presented by TVNewsCheck, entitled "Programming Everywhere: The Content Event for Linear, Streaming and Syndication" on April 15, 2023, at NAB Show in Las Vegas. The day-long event features panel discussions, programming showcases and networking opportunities.

Programming Everywhere gathers industry leaders to talk about the evolving business of content creation and distribution, with a focus on new development, reinventing local and national news and extending media brands on streaming.

"The abundance of content in media and entertainment has never been greater, nor has the demand for high quality assets that serve today's multiplatform needs," said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. "We are thrilled to partner with TVNewsCheck to delve more deeply into the programming side of the business at NAB Show, where creative content and advanced technology take center stage."

TV station group senior executives, programming, news and marketing leaders, syndicated programming executives, and technology and streaming media leaders will take on issues such as the changing economics of syndicated programming, the relationship between FAST channels and the evolution of broadcasting, transforming television news and strategies for building a programming everywhere business.

Participants will also consider their No. 1 challenge: creating more content for a multimedia audience, and how technologies like artificial intelligence, the cloud and IP production platforms can free up creative talent while streamlining costs.

"Programming Everywhere is the first event of its kind—a big tent consideration of content transcending all of its traditional silos of linear, syndicated and digital," said Michael Depp, TVNewsCheck editor and chief content officer, NewsCheckMedia. "Programming executives, news leaders, digital chiefs, content producers, technologists and marketers will all come together to share ideas and solutions for a multiplatform reality."

Sessions will include:

- Fresh Approaches to the News Franchise

- FAST Channels and the Evolution of Broadcasting

- Rethinking Genres: Games, Travel, Talk and More

- Syndication's Changing Business Model

- Strategies for Building a Content Everywhere Business

- Mining Your Archives for New Shows

- Programming Showcases

More information and a full agenda are available here.

Those interested in the Programming Everywhere conference should register with code PE23 to be notified when registration is open.

