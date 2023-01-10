Leading Mortgage Regulatory Attorney Jonas Hoerler Joins Asurity's RegCheck Team as Chief Regulatory Counsel

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity") is pleased to announce industry leading mortgage regulatory attorney, Jonas Hoerler, has joined Asurity's RegCheck® product team as Chief Regulatory Counsel.

In this newly defined role, Jonas will oversee software implementation of all quantifiable compliance testing and functionality, spearhead the review of legislative and regulatory developments to ensure necessary product updates are made in a timely fashion, and interface with state and federal government agencies as well as external counsel, as necessary, to secure relevant guidance. With his extensive domain knowledge acquired over the past fifteen years, Jonas also will be an incredible resource to Asurity's expanding RegCheck client base.

Luke Wimer, COO at Asurity said, "Adding Jonas to our RegCheck team enhances our ability to monitor and rapidly implement legal and regulatory change within the solution. In addition, his regulatory experience will enrich the development of the product, further solidifying it as a leading solution which the industry relies on for comprehensive compliance checks against loan level data pulled from any integrated LOS."

RegCheck is a best-in-class Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables loan officers and compliance specialists to accelerate loan closings with greater confidence and accuracy. Leveraging the advantages of innovative technology and deep domain expertise, it rapidly identifies root cause compliance failures in loan applications and pinpoints the specific data gaps that need to be addressed throughout the loan origination process, accelerating processing timelines, reducing errors, as well as making loans more serviceable and saleable.

As the newest addition to Asurity's suite of industry leading compliance products and solutions tailored for consumer lenders, RegCheck runs on MISMO 3.4 standard through integrations with LOS applications such as Vesta, Calyx, and Encompass, or can be added as a service to Asurity's Propel document platform.

Prior to joining RegCheck, Jonas served as Senior Regulatory Attorney at SitusAMC where he managed mortgage lending compliance requirements of multiple federal agencies and state jurisdictions, including but not limited to California, New York, Texas, and New Jersey, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Federal Housing Administration, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac. He also assisted with client negotiations for major lending institutions, among other responsibilities.

"I am proud to be a part of the RegCheck team and look forward to working closely with Asurity's deep bench of subject matter experts to further advance the solution. The growth of RegCheck and Asurity's other compliance products is indicative of the performance and power of these RegTech solutions, as well as the commitment and dedication of the entire Asurity team," said Jonas Hoerler.

About Asurity and RegCheck

Asurity delivers compliance-focused solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. RegCheck was developed with input from Asurity's internal compliance experts and Asurity's legal partners to deliver complete compliance confidence. The system provides built-in compliance testing and highly accurate methodologies that take into account the ever-changing regulations. An interactive PDF compliance report and alert system point out data elements that require attention and correction, reducing the time it takes to identify any non-conforming aspects of a loan package. Built-in APIs provide seamless integration to Loan Origination Systems. For additional information, visit www.asurity.com .

