JTS Unveils Corporate Rebrand to Support Strategic Vision and Accelerated Growth Aspirations

HOLLY, Mich., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobes Technology Solutions (JTS) announced a corporate rebrand and launch of its parent brand identity. The timing of the rebrand aligns with a significant transformation taking place across the organization itself. The new brand identity embodies the renewed sense of purpose, energy, and enthusiasm of all employees, indicative of a company on the move. It marks a major milestone in the evolution of JTS, as it takes a fresh-and transformation-forward approach to the technological solutions it brings to the marketplace. With a clear goal of looking to achieve what's possible, JTS understands that to be successful in today's dynamic environment, it must constantly evolve. As Jobes Technology Solutions continues to look ahead, the creation of a strong parent brand is essential to ensure the new corporate identity matches the innovative pace of the company and its new subdivision launches.

Jobes Technology Solutions pioneers smart technology solutions to fuel innovation and advance enterprises.

The new branding is rooted in three core drivers that make the company what it is today - the company's purpose, people, and proprietary technology. The new brand identity comes at an important time as the organization leverages proprietary technology systems to position itself with the adoption of next-generation technology and continued industry expansion through its new subdivision launches.

"I've been in the tech industry for over 30 years, and I've seen a lot of different products and companies come and go. But Jobes Tech is different. We're a transformational technology company that really sets us apart from the competition," said William Jobes, Chief Executive Officer of Jobes Technology Solutions. "Our ability to implement intelligent solutions is unrivaled. That's what differentiates Jobes Tech from the rest. I'm ecstatic to be a part of this team and the direction we are taking."

The new branding will continue to be rolled out in the coming weeks and includes a newly launched website (view here).

About Jobes Technology Solutions

Jobes Technology Solutions pioneers smart technology solutions to fuel innovation and advance what is possible for enterprises. Through our understanding of transformational technology, we empower organizations with intelligent, secure, and intelligent technology solutions so they can amplify their growth while eliminating business inefficiencies. We serve across a wide range of markets, including healthcare, finance, government services, higher education, legal, manufacturing and more.

