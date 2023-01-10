INNOVATIVE PERSONAL INJURY LAW FIRM, WITHERITE LAW GROUP OPENING OFFICES IN CHICAGO'S GRANT THORNTON TOWER LOCATED IN CHICAGO'S NORTH LOOP

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group, home of 1-800-Truck-Wreck and 1-800-Car-Wreck, a premiere personal injury law firm that specializes in helping those injured in commercial truck and car wrecks, is opening a new office in Chicago's North Loop. The Chicago office is the fourth location for the firm, with other offices servicing Atlanta, Georgia, and Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas.

Founded by award-winning attorney Amy Witherite, Witherite Law Group is one of the largest female-owned personal injury law firms in the country. With 22 years of proven success in Texas and Georgia, Witherite Law Group has specialized expertise in commercial trucking litigation, which distinguishes WLG from other personal injury firms. Because of WLG's outstanding expertise and track record in commercial vehicle accidents, other lawyers often refer their trucking cases to WLG.

Witherite Law Group's dedication to and knowledge of the trucking industry is second to none.

The firm has a deep understanding of the full range of local, state, and federal laws and regulations that govern the commercial trucking industry. Witherite Law Group ensures its lawyers and paraprofessionals attend a specialized trucking school to further enhance the firm's trucking knowledge. Witherite also works closely with truck drivers to fully appreciate their day-to-day work on the road and discern which drivers and trucking companies are complying with mandatory safety standards and which are not.

At Witherite Law Group, the mission is to be a champion for people and to take care of the Firm's clients and the greater community with unmatched expertise and absolute integrity. Witherite strives to be a rarity and trailblazer in the world of personal injury law, and the vision is to improve the lives of every person the Firm serves. Witherite Law Group believes in leading by results, character, and a genuine desire to help others, not by making empty promises or using gimmicks.

"We are excited to announce the opening of Witherite Law Group in Chicago -- a city very near and dear to my heart. As a Firm, we strive to provide top-quality legal representation and expertise for those that have been involved in trucking accidents. We are dedicated to fighting for our clients with unmatched expertise. At Witherite Law Group, we not only serve our clients with zeal but also are an involved community partner to effectuate positive changes in the communities we serve. We are committed to impacting the lives of our clients and their families and to make Chicago our home." -Amy Witherite

Witherite Law Group's Chicago office is located at 161 N Clark St Suite 1875, Chicago, IL 60601 and will be taking on clients starting January 9, 2023.

For more information about Witherite Law Group, Amy Witherite, the firm's philanthropic work, and more, please visit www.witheritelaw.com.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Worth, and now Chicago. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in car or truck accidents and can be reached by calling 1-800-Truck-Wreck or 1-800-Car-Wreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

