EVERI TO PROVIDE BRITISH COLUMBIA LOTTERY CORPORATION WITH ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING TECHNOLOGY

AML Compliance Agreement Enhances Partnership Between Everi and BCLC

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions today announced it was selected by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation ("BCLC") to provide its Everi Compliance Anti-Money Laundering ("AML") solution in support of BCLC's gaming and online operations.

With deployment in over 600 gaming properties, Everi Compliance is the most widely used and sophisticated AML software available for the gaming industry. The Company will support BCLC as it conducts and manages lottery, casino, bingo, and online gaming on behalf of the province for the benefit of British Columbians.

"Everi is committed to adapting to customer needs as the industry changes and creates exciting new opportunities," said Darren Simmons , EVP and FinTech Business Leader for Everi. "BCLC has prioritized high levels of compliance as part of the continued expansion of their fast-growing gaming operations in casinos and online platforms across British Columbia . Our RegTech solutions are designed for a wide variety of applications, and we are proud to have been chosen to support BCLC's critical AML program."

The new AML agreement extends Everi's relationship with BCLC, as the Company also supplies land-based and online slot content throughout British Columbia. Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc., is the largest provider of digital three-reel stepper products to BCLC's PlayNow.com online casino.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

