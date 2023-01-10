BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP PROMOTES ANDREW TEMPLE TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF BROADCAST SALES & SYNDICATION

25-Year Veteran of Allen Media Group Will Continue to Oversee All Broadcast Syndication/Distribution, Over-The-Air Broadcast Networks, and Operations/Distribution for HBCU GO

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) proudly announces the promotion of Andrew Temple to the position of Chief Operating Officer of Broadcast Sales & Syndication. Temple's previous title was President of Domestic Television Distribution. Temple will continue to oversee all broadcast television syndication and distribution of AMG's 70 television series and will also be responsible for the AMG over-the-air broadcast networks This TV and The Grio Television Network – as well as operations/distribution for AMG's HBCU GO, a streaming platform that features football, men and women's basketball, baseball, and track & field. Temple began his tenure at AMG over 25 years ago, in October of 1997. Temple is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Army during The Gulf War and Operation Desert Storm in 1990-91.

AMG's 70 syndicated television programs include strip and weekly series that air on multiple platforms including television networks and broadcast television stations nationwide. These series include AMG's initial flagship weekly entertainment series ENTERTAINERS WITH BYRON ALLEN, which debuted in 1993. Other AMG series include the Emmy award-winning CARS.TV, COMICS UNLEASHED WITH BYRON ALLEN, FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK, THE WORLD'S FUNNIEST WEATHER, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, PETS.TV, STORM OF SUSPICION, WEATHER GONE VIRAL, S.O.S.: HOW TO SURVIVE, and TOP 10. During Temple's tenure, AMG has also become America's largest producer/distributor of syndicated court programming, including Emmy award-winning and Emmy-nominated television judges featured in the AMG series AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN, SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN, THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT, and WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE. Nearly all AMG syndicated television series are currently carried in more than 95 percent of U.S. broadcast television markets, as well as on network and digital platforms globally.

"Andrew Temple is an outstanding executive, salesperson, and team leader. After 25 years of working here at Allen Media Group, Andrew Temple is well-prepared to be a phenomenal Chief Operating Officer of Broadcast Sales & Syndication," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Andrew's talent and unwavering work ethic will continue to grow our television programming syndication and broadcast network divisions for years to come."

"It has been an honor to work with and be personally trained and mentored by Mr. Byron Allen for the last 25 years," said Andrew Temple, Chief Operating Officer of Broadcast Sales & Syndication for Allen Media Group. "To be able to work and collaborate with the remarkably talented professionals at Allen Media Group has been the privilege of a lifetime."

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 70 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.

