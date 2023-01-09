Palantir Introduces Quality Management System for Life Sciences

DENVER, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. ("Palantir," NYSE: PLTR), a leading builder of operating systems for organizations across the healthcare sector, today announced the launch of a fit-for-purpose Quality Management System to help its life sciences customers using the Foundry platform meet GxP requirements.

With this new offering, Palantir is now positioned to help life sciences customers with their most critical workflows, including end-to-end analysis of clinical data. A top-5 global pharmaceutical company classified an instance of Palantir Foundry as GxP qualified late last year, showcasing Foundry's ability to provide a single, integrated platform to help accelerate the timeline to therapeutic launch, from translation research through GxP-validated primary submission, secondary analysis, and real-world studies. Several additional major pharmaceutical and contract research organizations are currently using Palantir's QMS for platform certification.

Palantir Foundry is designed to help transform the way organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data, leading to better data-driven decision making. With Palantir's GxP qualification package, life sciences customers can now take advantage of the same power and flexibility of Foundry while maintaining compliance to 21 CFR Part 11 regulations.

"The launch of Foundry into the GxP-regulated space marks a new chapter for Palantir's work in Life Sciences and is in line with our commitment to provide the most comprehensive cutting-edge software to our customers," said Palantir Chief Operating Officer Shyam Sankar. "We intend to continue to launch more purpose-built products in the healthcare space to further accelerate our clients' transition to integrated clinical data repositories and statistical computing environments."

Palantir continues to work with organizations in the healthcare sector across the value chain and of all sizes. Its software is currently deployed in all areas of the industry including in public health, pharmaceuticals, biotech, clinical research, and healthcare operations, to help power better decisions to the world's most difficult problems.

