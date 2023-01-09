NATIONAL PROGRAMMERS CREATE FIRST U.S. JOINT INDUSTRY COMMITTEE TO FOCUS ON PREMIUM VIDEO CURRENCY

New JIC Will Enable Multiple Currencies by Executing a Measurement Certification and Creating Unified Streaming Viewership Dataset through OpenAP

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAP along with national programmers Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount, TelevisaUnivision, and Warner Bros. Discovery and the VAB today announced the formation of a new Joint Industry Committee (JIC) to enable multiple currencies with the primary focus of creating a measurement certification process to establish the suitability of emerging cross-platform measurement solutions in advance of the 2024 upfront.

The JIC has already begun to utilize the collective efforts and progress being made across its members to develop measurement certification standards, which will be formalized and officially announced on March 1st. On April 25, 2023, the JIC will host an event to share a first look at progress being made toward accelerating the multi-currency future and upfront readiness of measurement partners.

In the coming months, the JIC intends to expand membership to other qualified premium video programmers. The JIC will also elicit active participation from advertising agencies and qualified trade bodies to advance the multi-currency future in this collaborative forum.

Starting in January 2023 with these launch partners, the JIC will fund key data initiatives to accelerate measurement innovation. The newly-launched JIC will:

Establish and maintain a measurement certification process in partnership with the VAB that will be housed inside of the JIC for third-party measurement vendors conducting cross-platform premium video currency services that will be operational by Broadcast Year 2024. Create a programmer data set to enable third-party measurement vendors by harmonizing streaming viewership data brought together by OpenAP infrastructure. Engage a third-party audit firm to verify the accuracy of the streaming viewership dataset in order to maintain measurement independence and neutrality. Collaborate with the VAB and ANA to accelerate progress made to measurement calibration by both parties, as well as with other key Industry Trade Bodies including the 4A's, IAB, ARF and more.

"The sustainability of the premium video advertising model depends on an ecosystem for measurement that is transparent, independent, inclusive, and accurately reflects the way all people consume premium video content today – across multiple screens, connections, and devices. By coming together to establish this JIC, we can collaborate and accelerate the efforts to implement a new multi-currency future that fosters more competition, inclusivity and innovation and will ultimately better serve advertisers, agencies and consumers," said Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal; Bob Bakish, CEO of Paramount; Wade Davis, CEO of TelevisaUnivision; and David Zaslav, President and CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery in a joint statement.

