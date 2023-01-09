Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Debuts New Spring 2023 Collection

The Modern American Brand Introduces 120+ New Arrivals Rooted in

Craftsmanship, Comfort and Livable Luxury

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Maverick home brand Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams today debuted its Spring 2023 Collection designed with a focus on creating healthy spaces within a home and built upon MG+BW Home's core principles of artisanal craftsmanship, unparalleled quality and environmental consciousness. The Spring 2023 Collection features more than 120 new product designs including upholstery, tables and storage, and decor, each celebrating an expression of home through versatility, clean lines and use of natural materials, delivering on its two brand pillars of comfort and customization. The new assortment presents a modern evolution of the ever-changing role of home and is available to shop exclusively at MGBWHome.com and MG+BW Home Signature Stores nationwide today.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Spring 2023 Collection (PRNewswire)

"Ours is a brand of kindness and gratitude, for these are the bedrock of comfort. Comfort speaks to self-expression, inclusion, sincerity and quality. In continually building our future as a responsible and sustainable global business, the design and making of our product mirrors our belief that we can only do who we are, and that our customers know and trust us because we know and trust ourselves," says Allison O'Connor, President & CEO, MG+BW Home. "This season, we continue to build momentum around our brand ethos and purpose in being an intentionally design-forward company through the embrace and alignment of personal expression and the personality of space. We continue to deepen the meaning of Modern Maverick."

The Spring 2023 Collection embodies increasingly more innovative silhouettes with new, unexpected integrations of materials, creating an aesthetic that invites the customer into an exploration and discovery of personal choice. The brand's commitment to offering extensive customization options creates an experience that is second to none. From the new lounge-worthy Haywood Wide Arm Collection to the sophisticated yet cozy Laurel and Sullivan Collections, MG+BW Home's steadfast commitment to true American craft is brought to life by the multigenerational skilled artisans of comfort who make the brand's upholstery pieces by hand in North Carolina. Delivering a personal, custom experience in stores, in home and virtually, MG+BW Home continues to offer the highest level of tailor-made designs, providing 500+ fabrics, including performance fabrics, and 50+ leathers, 20+ wood finishes, multiple metal finishes, three seat cushions and designs in an extensive range of styles and depths.

Expanding on the successful launch of the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams GOTS-certified 100% Organic Linen Bedding Collection, the brand is thrilled to introduce the sustainably sourced exclusive Hemp Bedding Collection. Crafted in an artisanal factory in Portugal, every piece is made from a blend of eco-friendly hemp fibers and BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) cotton on the front and cotton percale on the back, offering hypoallergenic and temperature-regulating qualities to keep you cool in summer and warm in winter. Offered in three soothing hues–white, natural and silver–the collection layers well with all MG+BW Home bedding, including decorative pillows and throws. It is also OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified to be free of harmful substances.

Additional highlights from Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' new Spring 2023 offerings include:

With an unwavering commitment to its customers, MG+BW Home continues to deliver modern designs that measure up to its legacy of comfort and quality, while providing a canvas for every customer to create pieces made just for them. Through its 25 Signature Stores across the country, 35 Virtual locations, two international stores and online, the brand provides the tools and resources–from a 3-D Room Planner to free swatches to easy-to-schedule complimentary design consultations–to create a home that reflects customers' personal tastes.

Explore the Spring 2023 Collection in MG+BW Signature Stores and online at www.mgbwhome.com .

ABOUT MITCHELL GOLD + BOB WILLIAMS

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams began with the seed of an idea that continues to guide everything it stands for: comfort for all. Since 1989, the brand has been dedicated to design for living well, crafting modern heirlooms while continually working to lower its impact on the planet through responsible materials sourcing and partnerships with sustainably driven brands and initiatives. Committed to lasting quality and American craftsmanship, MG+BW Home upholstery is hand-built by generations of skilled artisans at its North Carolina factory, creating works of art that stand the test of time. The brand also supports interior designers, architects, builders and design professionals with a robust Trade Program and Contract division. To date, the brand has 25 Signature Stores across the country, 35 Virtual Design locations and 2 international stores. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Instagram .

MEDIA CONTACT

mediainquiry@mgbwhome.com

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams