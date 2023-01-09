CELLULOSE INSULATION INDUSTRY LEADER EXPANDS IN THE SOUTHWEST

Applegate • Greenfiber Purchases United Fibers Cellulose in Arizona

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that Applegate • Greenfiber (AGGF), the largest, nationally recognized manufacturer of cellulose insulation in the North American market, has purchased the United Fibers cellulose and materials recovery facility (MRF) based in Chandler, AZ. This acquisition allows AGGF the opportunity to grow production capabilities and place even more emphasis on providing a best-in-class customer experience while providing the most environmentally preferred and safe insulation to families across the Southwest.

Regarding the purchase, AGGF President and CEO, Tom VanAlstine, commented, 'We feel very privileged to add the United Fibers operation to our portfolio, allowing us to better service our customers in the Southwest and continue to expand the presence of cellulose within the insulation industry'.

About Applegate • Greenfiber

At Applegate • Greenfiber, our goal is to build a more comfortable world by providing something that has become increasingly harder to find – SANCTUARY®.

With fifteen manufacturing plants in the US and Canada and headquarters in Charlotte, NC, AGGF is the largest manufacturer, marketer and distributor of cellulose insulation in North America and is at the forefront of insulation technology; continuing to lead the way with innovative products and solutions for the residential remodeling and new-home construction markets. AGGF believes that your home should feel like a sanctuary, a safe space for you and your family to just be. Applegate • Greenfiber is committed to offering insulation that does more than regulate temperature – it brings more peace, quiet and comfort to a house while supporting the health and well-being of those who call it a home.

About United Fibers

United Fibers operates as a trusted recycling partner of multiple Greater Phoenix communities and, using primarily the recycled material from these operations, manufactures and distributes cellulose insulation across the Southwest market. United Fibers operates a single 76,000 square foot facility in Chandler, AZ, capable of producing over 75 million pounds of cellulose insulation annually.

