Palm Beach Tan® Expands Footprint With Acquisition of At The Beach

The acquisition includes 58 locations across Oklahoma, Kansas, California and Colorado

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Beach Tan , Inc., the nation's largest indoor tanning provider, today announces the acquisition of the At The Beach tanning chain, which includes 58 tanning salon locations across Oklahoma, Kansas, southern California, and Colorado. With the latest addition, Palm Beach Tan now operates more than 650 franchised and company-owned locations in 34 states and has nearly doubled in size in the last seven years through acquisitions, new construction, and franchise growth.

"With the acquisition of At The Beach, we are pleased to continue the expansion of the Palm Beach Tan brand in new markets such as Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma," said Diane Lucas, CEO of Palm Beach Tan. "At The Beach has built such a tremendous reputation across the country for its quality of salon offerings and customer service, and we look forward to the opportunity of providing our signature Palm Beach Tan services as well as our exclusive beauty and wellness products to new members and guests."

The new Palm Beach Tan locations will be owned and operated by long-time franchise entities. Bronze Body, LLC will acquire 27 locations in Denver and Old Trinity Partners, LLC will acquire 25 locations in the Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Wichita regions. West Coast Tanning will add 6 more locations to their presence in the San Bernardino County and Orange County areas.

Existing customer accounts with At The Beach will be transferred to Palm Beach Tan, and all memberships, sessions, credits and packages will be honored. In addition, all At The Beach members will be integrated into the company's signature Premier Rewards® program, offering free upgrades, spray tans, lotion discounts, and more to loyal Palm Beach Tan members. All At The Beach employees have been offered positions with Palm Beach Tan.

ABOUT PALM BEACH TAN:

Founded in 1990, Palm Beach Tan, Inc. is the leader in the indoor tanning industry, operating more than 650 locations nationwide, both corporate and franchise-owned under the brands Palm Beach Tan and Planet Tan. The company has revolutionized the industry through innovative technology, products, and services as well as a commitment to the education of the brand's more than 3000 salon beauty consultants. Palm Beach Tan offers the convenience of rewards-based memberships and a full range of beauty services including multiple levels of sunbed tanning beds, sunless spray tanning and skin care, spa services as well as its proprietary line of premium tanning and skin care products, Premier Collection. For more information about Palm Beach Tan, Inc., please visit www.palmbeachtan.com.

