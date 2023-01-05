SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group subsidiary Horizon Air has named 27-year industry veteran Jason Berry as senior vice president of operations.

Jason Berry returns to Alaska Air Group as Horizon Air’s senior vice president of operations (PRNewswire)

Berry rejoins Alaska Air Group after two years as vice president of cargo at Air Canada.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Jason back," said Horizon Air President Joe Sprague. "Adding talented operational leaders like Jason is great for our business and it's important for our long-term success at Horizon and Alaska. On a personal level, he is a fantastic person, he 'gets' Horizon and he knows our culture, and I'm excited to work with him again."

Horizon Air has a reputation for operational excellence and led the regional industry for schedule completion rate in 2022.

In 2019 and 2020, Berry served as president of Alaska Airlines' wholly owned subsidiary McGee Air Services, where he was president with oversight for all aspects of aviation services ground handling, aircraft grooming, airport mobility services, check-in and gate services.

From 2012 until June 2019, he led Alaska Air Cargo with direct responsibility for all aspects of cargo operations and compliance including revenue growth.

In 2022 he was named Air Cargo World's "Executive of the Year."

Berry graduated from Central Washington University and earned an Executive MBA at the University of Washington's Foster School of Business.

About Horizon Air

Horizon Air is a regional airline and employs more than 3,400 people. It maintains an operational fleet of 31 Embraer 175 jet aircraft and will take delivery of 10 more E175s in the next nine months. Horizon serves 46 cities in Alaska, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Baja California Sur (Mexico) and Alberta and British Columbia (Canada). The regional airline has a general office in Seattle and a primary maintenance base in Portland, Oregon. Both Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group. Learn more at news.alaskaair.com.

SOURCE Horizon Air