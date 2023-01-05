iCRYO Kicks Off 2023 with Impressive Franchise Growth and Record-Breaking Systemwide Sales

Recovery and Wellness Franchise Continues to Expand with 50 New Centers Anticipated for 2023

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, one of the world's leading recovery and wellness franchises, continues to experience tremendous growth, with nine new centers, 12 new territories sold, and more than 40 new centers expected to open within those territories. In total, iCRYO is scheduled to open 50 centers in 2023 across North America.

iCRYO has also announced a record setting year for sales reaching two new massive sales records at a single location, surpassing $70,000 on a single day and $200,000 on a single month at one location. They are on pace to create potential multimillion dollar annual revenue locations.

The fast-growing health care franchise announced their partnership with 24 Hour Fitness in January of 2022, introducing the first iCRYO to be located inside the 24 Hour Fitness Parker Arapahoe Club in Aurora, Colorado. The new iCRYO dedicated space located within select 24 Hour Fitness clubs are targeted to open in several phases in California and Colorado.

Fueling the brand's continuous growth is the addition of several new services, including Theralight Red Light Bed, Aspen Red Light Laser, Ozone UV/IV, Upgraded IV & IM formularies, and EmSculpt NEO. In addition to new services, iCRYO enhanced the guest experience through the launch of Simplified.io to improve guest communication, and the launch of a new website and iCRYO app.

iCRYO's accomplishments also stem from being strategically focused on setting the brand's franchisees and employees up for success. Along with hiring a variety of new team members, adding additional members to their Medical Advisory Board, and announcing a number of new corporate promotions, including appointing Scott Briner, former Chief Administrative Officer, as the new COO of iCRYO, new members of the Franchisee Advisory Committee were elected for 2023.

Members include:

Travis Ala - President - Multi-Unit Owner

Nick Mericle - Vice President - Multi-Unit Owner

Tracey Miller - Secretary - Multi-Unit Owner

Bob Lemon - Multi Unit Owner

Matthew Pepe - Member - Multi-Unit Owner

In addition, this past year marked the launch of iCRYO.Space, an intranet that hosts hundreds of documents, educational videos, and supporting material for iCRYO employees, and the launch of iCRYO University, a Learning Management System that hosts over 300+ students company wide. In an effort to form a strong community within the franchise system, iCRYO held its 1st Annual iCRYO Golf Classic and ELEVATE conference, an action-packed weekend filled with team-building exercises and educational opportunities.

"2022 was a huge year for us for franchise development, soaring sales, implementing new ways to elevate the guest experience, and bringing franchisees and corporate team members together to build the future of iCRYO," stated Kyle Jones, Co-founder and Chief Innovation and Branding Officer of iCRYO. "We have a lot of exciting projections for 2023 that will keep the momentum going, provide franchisees with new educational opportunities to grow their business, and help iCRYO guests achieve, and even exceed, their health and wellness goals."

Initiatives for 2023 Include:

CAMP – Collaborate. Align. Master. Party: An event designed for the iCRYO leadership team and franchisees to collaborate and enhance the franchise model

Elevate 2023 Conference

Launch of Hyperbaric Chamber Oxygen Therapy, DNA and lifestyle assessment, and expansion of service offerings in aesthetics, nutrition, and weight loss

Launch of iCRYO's first international location in Canada

Launch of iCRYO's apparel and merchandise shop

Currently, their franchise model is over 200 locations awarded with a plan to build over 1,000 locations in several different countries.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of their team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Rachel Patton, Fishman Public Relations, rpatton@fishmanpr.com or (847) 945-1300

