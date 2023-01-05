Herself Health Raises $7M in Funding and Opens Its First Clinic to Transform Advanced Primary Care for Women

Investment from Juxtapose will help Herself Health, led by CEO Kristen Helton and Board Member Mindy Grossman, to redesign the healthcare experience for women 65 and older as it opens its first clinic in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herself Health, a new healthcare technology company designed to deliver advanced primary care to women over 65, announced today its first clinic opening. The company received $7MM in Seed round funding led by founding partner Juxtapose. Herself Health, co-built by Juxtapose and CEO Kristen Helton, will also welcome former President and CEO of WW (formerly Weight Watchers) and current partner at the Consello Group, Mindy Grossman, to its board.

Herself Health will soon be the first fully value-based advanced healthcare business focused exclusively on women. The company links women's health goals with their life goals, taking into account a patient's physical, mental, social, sexual, and spiritual needs. Herself Health clinicians start by performing an extensive interview and health evaluation to create a plan for care with their patients, which includes targeting common concerns like osteoporosis, weight management, and emotional well-being. The company hires top providers and trains them in geriatrics, delivering value-based care focused on patient outcomes. Herself Health is designed to serve the unique needs of women on Medicare, age 65 and up.

"With the launch of Herself Health, we are breaking the mold of one-size-fits-most healthcare, which traditionally falls short of providing the best care for women of this generation," said Herself Health CEO Kristen Helton. "Our innovative and patient-obsessed care experience empowers women to keep growing bolder in mind, body, and spirit at any age."

Helton brings a unique set of experiences to building modern, patient-focused healthcare delivery. She previously co-founded the integrated biosensor company Profusa and founded and led Amazon's first foray into healthcare service, Amazon Care. Amazon Care is a virtual-first and on-demand service built first for Amazon employees and then expanded to serve other employers and their workforces. Under Helton's leadership, Care grew from an idea to virtual care in 50 states and in-home care in 15 cities with over 100k patients. With a customer satisfaction score of 4.7 out of 5, Care boasts one of the highest ratings for healthcare services.

Herself Health is built by women for women, bringing keen insight and empathy to traditional primary care. Today, women are misdiagnosed at higher rates than men, take longer to diagnose, and often express frustration at not feeling heard. These issues are compounded with healthcare's universal shortcomings, including not giving patients enough time with doctors and expecting them to navigate their own care across specialists.

"Kristen and Herself Health have created a model for healthcare that will give a wider population elevated and meaningful experiences they wouldn't otherwise have access to," shared Mindy Grossman, Herself Health's latest board addition, who previously served as the CEO of WW. "I'm thrilled to partner with a founder and company who share the mission of democratizing wellness for all."

Herself Health is taking an omnichannel approach, starting with the launch of its first clinic, opening today in Minneapolis. Soon, the brand plans to expand to include home-based and virtual care touchpoints. At its inaugural clinic, patients can be treated for geriatric health, women's health, and weight management. Patients will work towards personalized goals alongside a patient care team who will provide care based on clinical evidence that identifies how conditions present in women specifically.

"At Juxtapose, we partner with leaders who have a proven track record and a clear vision for the opportunity ahead," shared Jed Cairo, Founding Partner at Juxtapose, a leading creation-oriented investment firm. "From her work in research and startups to Amazon, Kristen has a strong track record of transforming insights around customer and patient-led needs into comprehensive and delightful healthcare experiences. We're thrilled to partner with her as she works to redesign value-based care for the growing population of aging women."

About Herself Health

Founded by Kristen Helton and Juxtapose in 2022, Herself Health is a healthcare technology company designed to deliver advanced primary care to women over 65 enrolled in Medicare and soon, Medicare Advantage. The company links women's health goals with their life goals, taking into account a patient's physical, mental, social, sexual, and spiritual needs, targeting common concerns like bone health, weight loss, and emotional well-being. The company hires top providers and trains them in geriatrics, delivering value-based care focused on patient outcomes. Herself Health's first clinic is now open and located at 2004 Ford Parkway, St. Paul, MN.

About Juxtapose

Founded by Patrick Chun and Jed Cairo in 2015, Juxtapose is a creation-oriented investment firm exclusively focused on building industry-transforming businesses from the ground up. The fund has supported the creation and financing of technology companies such as Care/of, Tend, Orchard, Great Jones, DayForward, and Modern Age. Juxtapose partners with some of the world's most experienced and talented entrepreneurial operators to found and scale category-defining technology companies that are set up to lead in the industries in which they operate. Read more at juxtapose.com .

