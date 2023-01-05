David Strand to Join UnisLink Leadership Team as Executive Chairman

PHOENIX, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnisLink, a leading provider of end-to-end revenue cycle and population health management services to independent physician practices, ACOs, and value-based care groups, has named David Strand the Executive Chairman of UnisLink.

Mr. Strand has spent more than 30 years providing executive leadership to some of the nation's leading health care institutions, including serving as COO of the Cleveland Clinic, COO of Allina Health System and CEO of Medica. Mr. Strand has also served as CEO of four early-stage companies.

"Revenue cycle and population health management is an increasingly complex and critical issue for all providers, and the demand for sophisticated outsourced revenue cycle and analytics solutions is growing," Mr. Strand said. "I have experienced a wide range of solutions in a variety of settings. I have been truly impressed with UnisLink's proprietary and differentiated workflow technology, financial and population health analytics software, and skilled teams in the US and India that all bring enhanced clinical and financial outcomes to physician practices. UnisLink is also far ahead of the curve in helping practices navigate the continued evolution to value-based care. There are thousands of small and large provider groups that could benefit from UnisLink's technology and services – and we plan to deliver it to them."

Amit Lal and Kannan Ramachandran, founders and co-CEOs of UnisLink, remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome David, who has successfully led both small and large provider groups. His experience and guidance will increase our leading position serving small-to-medium physician groups and accelerate our already growing footprint with large outpatient and hospital-affiliated physician groups."

"We are very excited to have David Strand provide leadership and guidance to the rest of the UnisLink executive team as the company enters a new phase of accelerated growth," said Max Osofsky, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. Riverside Partners is a Boston-based healthcare and technology private equity firm that invested in UnisLink in April 2022. "David Strand has been a long-time member of Riverside's Healthcare Advisory Board and we are very confident he will accelerate bringing UnisLink's unique technology and service solution to the broader market."

About UnisLink

UnisLink leverages its proprietary software solutions to provide end-to-end revenue cycle and population health management services to independent physician practices, ACOs, and value-based care groups across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the company deploys unique technology, analytics, and skilled teams to enhance clinical outcomes while improving the financial performance of its customers. For more information, please visit www.unislink.com and follow on LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/company/unislink/

About Riverside Partners

UnisLink is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners. Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing out of its sixth fund. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. Today, Riverside Partners manages $1.1 billion of equity capital and seeks to make investments in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $15 million. For more information, please visit www.riversidepartners.com and follow on LinkedIn, www.linkedin.com/company/riverside-partners.

