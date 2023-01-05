Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

LONDON, UK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

NYSE:ATCO (CNW Group/Atlas Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Security Ticker Dividend per

Share Period Record Date Payment Date Common ATCO $0.125000 October 1, 2022 –

December 31, 2022 January 20, 2023 January 30, 2023 Series D

Preferred ATCO PD $0.496875 October 30, 2022 –

January 29, 2023 January 27, 2023 January 30, 2023 Series H

Preferred ATCO PH $0.492188 October 30, 2022 –

January 29, 2023 January 27, 2023 January 30, 2023 Series I

Preferred ATCO PI $0.500000 October 30, 2022 –

January 29, 2023 January 27, 2023 January 30, 2023 Series J Preferred N/A $0.437500 October 30, 2022 –

January 29, 2023 January 27, 2023 January 30, 2023



This is the 70th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corporation.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlas Corp.