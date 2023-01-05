Air Products Wins Sustainability Role Model Award 2022 in China

Company Recognized at China Philanthropy Festival for Eight Consecutive Years

SHANGHAI, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD), a world-leading industrial gases company serving China market for 35 years, has won the prestigious Sustainability Role Model Award 2022 at the 12th China Philanthropy Festival held in Shanghai on December 28-29 for its outstanding contributions to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and China's sustainable development. This marks the eighth consecutive year that the company has been recognized at this influential event.

The 12th China Philanthropy Festival was hosted by syobserve.com and gongyidaily.com, and co-organized by over 30 key Chinese mainstream media outlets including China.com, ChinaDaily.com.cn and Jiemian. Its judging panel, which consists of leaders and experts from charitable organizations, institutions, consulting firms and the media, evaluated all candidates according to the indicators of sustainability, creativity, adaptability, credibility and level of influence.

Air Products is one of the 20 companies honored with the Sustainability Role Model Award that recognizes the company's sustainability efforts in many areas. Air Products has received the "Best Social Responsibility Brand Award" four times, the "Overall Community Care Award" three times, and the "Best Community Program Award" twice over the past seven years, demonstrating the company's long-term commitment and real actions in sustainability.

A responsible corporate citizen, Air Products has actively driven and participated in a variety of CSR activities in China, including the LIN (liquid nitrogen) Ambassador gas science education program to foster the next generation's interest in innovation and scientific thinking through fun and safe LIN experiments; the Safe and Healthy Drinking Water initiative through the Air Products Foundation to care for younger generations in rural schools. The two community outreach programs have benefited over 80,000 students and teachers from 180 schools in 26 cities. The company and its employee volunteers also supported COVID-19 recovery, disaster relief efforts and other donations to help people in need.

"It is a great honor for Air Products to be recognized once again for the eighth consecutive year. Receiving this prestigious sustainability award in 2022 has special meaning for us as we are celebrating our 35th anniversary in China. The recognition goes to all our people who are passionate about fulfilling Air Products' higher purpose to bring people together to collaborate and innovate solutions to the world's most significant energy and environmental challenges," said Saw Choon Seong, China President at Air Products.

"Sustainability is the foundation of our growth strategy at Air Products. We have been supporting China's sustainable development with our innovative solutions across several Five- Year Plans. We look forward to working closely with our customers, partners and governments to support the country's "dual carbon" goals and advance our community outreach efforts for a better and greener future," Saw continued.

For 35 years in China, Air Products has helped customers and industries improve productivity, efficiency, quality and environmental performance to achieve their sustainability targets. Today, the company has nearly 5,000 employees, more than 100 operating entities and over 200 production facilities, as well as a broad range of regional capabilities to serve diverse markets in the country.

About China Philanthropy Festival

Founded in 2011, China Philanthropy Festival, also known as China Charity Festival, the first festival of its kind jointly launched by several mainstream media outlets in China, is designed to promote an awareness of the importance of giving and contributing to charitable causes as well as to build a platform where stakeholders can engage in in-depth dialogue, cooperation and communication. The festival has now become the most influential annual public welfare event in China after eleven years' exploration and practice.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.



The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $70 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Air Products' Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

View original content:

SOURCE Air Products