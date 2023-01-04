TipRanks Ltd. Acquires The Fly in First Major Fintech M&A Deal of 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TipRanks Ltd. announced today it has agreed to acquire New Jersey-based The Fly, a leading digital publisher of real-time financial news.

"TipRanks is committed to empowering investors with the best data and research tools, and now with one of the fastest and most accurate breaking news services," said Uri Gruenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, TipRanks. "We have been working with the excellent team at The Fly for many years, and we have always been impressed by the professionalism, speed, and accuracy with which they analyze data and publish breaking news stories. We see a lot of synergy between our companies and are excited that we can expand our offerings to provide breaking news – one of the top requirements of our Enterprise customers and end users. With The Fly, TipRanks is furthering its vision of becoming the ultimate one-stop-shop platform for the retail investor."

Founded in 1998, The Fly is a leading digital publisher of real-time financial news, reporting on and explaining the news that impacts publicly traded companies. The Fly's exclusive live-streaming subscription service breaks the material information moving stocks. The Fly's team scours all sources of company news, from mainstream to cutting-edge, then filters out the noise to deliver short-form stories consisting of only market-moving content. Analyst research notes, company press releases, SEC filings, newspapers, blogs, social media and trading desk sources are among the many areas monitored by its experts.

"TipRanks is a natural home for The Fly," said Ron Etergino, The Fly's President. "Both companies strive to level the playing field for investors and TipRanks' institutional-grade research tools and data will enhance The Fly's financial news products. We have been impressed with TipRanks' vision and are very excited about entering this new chapter, both for our employees and our clients. The combination will further The Fly's mission of breaking the news that is moving stocks."

Completion of this transaction is expected to close in Q1 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

About TipRanks Ltd.

TipRanks is a multi-award-winning financial technology company that analyzes financial big data to provide market research tools for retail investors. The TipRanks Financial Accountability Engine scans and analyzes financial websites, corporate filings submitted to the SEC, and analyst research, to rank financial experts in real time. Its alternative datasets allow all types of investors to use institutional-grade tools.

