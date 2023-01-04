Targus Launches First-To-Market Hybrid/Universal Docks That Support Up to Four 4K Displays

New DOCK710 and DOCK720 provide ultimate flexibility and productivity for work-from-anywhere environments and built-in fingerprint sensor in DOCK720 for enhanced security

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES® 2023) Targus®, a leader in universal docking solutions and tech accessories, announced the retail availability of its first-to-market hybrid/universal docks that support four 4K displays or a single 8K display plus two 4K displays via a single USB-C cable. Both state-of-the-art docks will be on display at CES® 2023, Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas.

"Today's professionals need to work productively from anywhere, with the advantage of multiple monitors and greater security," says Andrew Corkill, Vice President of Global Marketing & eCommerce at Targus. "Our new DOCK710 and DOCK720 deliver that productivity, performance, and security in a compact design to maintain a clutter-free workspace."

DOCK710 USB-C® Hybrid/Universal 4K Quad Docking Station with 100W PD and DOCK720 USB-C Hybrid/Universal 4K Quad Docking Station with 100W PD and Fingerprint ID use DP Alt Mode and DisplayLink® technology from Synaptics, making them compatible with most major operating systems*.

For optimal security – ensuring the right users are accessing the right devices – DOCK720 also incorporates a bio-authentication fingerprint reader** into the power button for a convenient and secure way to power-up the device and authenticate directly through it, which is made possible by Synaptics' SentryPoint® biometrics technology. This is especially beneficial to businesses that need enhanced protection and privacy of sensitive data when being accessed in flexible work environments.

"Targus is at the cutting edge of docking station design for high-productivity workers on the move," says Jeff Lukanc, Synaptics' VP of Video Interface Marketing. "Their customers demand the best, so we're delighted they have chosen to combine our DisplayLink and SentryPoint technologies to ensure both optimum 4K video performance and a convenient, seamless, and secure user experience."

Both docks provide convenient charging capabilities, as well, with up to 100W to simultaneously charge your PC, as well as a second USB-C port (27W with DOCK720) and (7.5W with DOCK710), and a fast-charging USB-A port (up to 12W) to power a phone or other smaller accessories. Equipped with multiple ports, their USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (fast charging), and three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, make it simple to connect the latest keyboards, exterior drives, and other peripherals to customize your workspace experience.

Backed by Targus' limited three-year warranty, both DOCK710 and DOCK720 are available now at targus.com and through participating retailers. DOCK710 retails for $372.99 and DOCK720 for $442.99 SRP.

For additional product specs and other details, please visit targus.com and come see these exciting new docks at CES® 2023 in Targus' Booth #15901 Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center, as well as at Synaptics' suite, located at the Venetian Ballroom and Meeting Rooms, Bellini# 2105.

About Targus

For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Synaptics

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world's most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics' differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

