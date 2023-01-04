Matt Honan Joins Emmes as Vice President and Head of Corporate Development

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Expertise Adds Value to Emmes' Growth Plans

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced that Matt Honan has joined the company as vice president and global head of corporate development.

In this newly created position, Honan will lead the company in identifying and executing acquisitions that complement Emmes' existing strong federal government client base, expand its biopharma portfolio, enhance its technology offerings, and broaden its global reach.

Emmes Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christine Dingivan said, "The financial backing and support of our new owner, New Mountain Capital, and the addition of Matt to our leadership team are a potent combination as we accelerate our diversification efforts and make an even greater impact on global health."

According to Honan, "My goal is to build a best-in-class corporate development function at Emmes to meet and even exceed our strategic growth objectives. The opportunity to create this new function at Emmes, and in an area of health care I am very passionate about, is what brought me here. I was also extremely impressed with the caliber and dedication of the entire Emmes team, who will play an integral role in our future M&A work."

Honan served most recently as senior director, M&A and business development, at Quest Diagnostics. There, he led cross-functional teams through the entire M&A lifecycle, executing more than 20 transactions valued at more than $1 billion. Prior to assuming that role, he held various M&A and finance positions of increasing responsibility.

As a Presidential Scholar, Matt graduated from George Washington University with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and began his career as an engineer at Stähli USA, Inc. He then attended Rutgers University and obtained his MBA in finance before starting at Quest.

Dr. Dingivan noted, "Emmes has made great progress in growing organically and in making acquisitions that aligned with our strategic priorities and strengthened our therapeutic capabilities in such areas as ophthalmology and rare disease research.

"The process and rigor that Matt brought to Quest in its M&A process will be especially valuable as we build out our function," she added. "His due diligence and transaction experience will be immediately transferable as we continue to evaluate companies that will expand our depth and reach and reflect our commitment to dedicated, innovative services to our clients."

