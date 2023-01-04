InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Cleats (OSK-176)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient cover to protect cleats or spikes when walking on concrete, asphalt, gravel or other hard surfaces," said an inventor, from Charleston, W.V., "so I invented the SPIKE PROTECT. My design eliminates the hassle of changing from cleats into regular shoes."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to protect the undersides of cleat-style athletic shoes, and reduces time spent removing cleats or spikes for sports such as track and field in between events. In doing so, it allows the user to walk on hard surfaces and it prevents damage to the cleats. As a result, it helps prevent the premature replacement of cleats. The invention features a convenient and durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for athletes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-176, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp