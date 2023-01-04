Icelandic Glacial to Return as the Official Water of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Premium Natural Spring Water Creates Special Edition Bottle to Hydrate Hollywood in Conscious Style

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic Glacial, The Purest Tasting Water on Earth, will return as the official water partner of the 80th Annual Golden Globe® Awards. For the second time, the naturally alkaline, sustainably sourced spring water will partner with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and its annual Golden Globe Awards, to hydrate nominees and guests on the red carpet and during the star-studded show.

Icelandic Glacial will unveil a limited-edition bottle design at the show, highlighting the brand's unparalleled commitment to environmental and social responsibility. Icelandic Glacial, the world's first certified CarbonNeutral® bottled water for over ten years, uses 100% natural green energy to fuel its production delivering a premium bottled water to discerning consumers around the world while maintaining a "net zero" carbon footprint. The new bottle, designed in partnership with NOROM, an Icelandic adult and youth fashion brand dedicated to ending bullying, aims to shine a light on the work of anti-bullying organizations.

"We are thrilled to be back at the Golden Globe Awards to celebrate the year's excellence in film and television," said Jon Olafsson, Co-founder and Chairman of Icelandic Glacial. "Our water is unmatched in quality, purity and sustainability – we pride ourselves on being able to bring it from Iceland with minimal environmental impact and are excited to share it with Hollywood's finest."

"Icelandic Glacial is dedicated to being a global leader in both environmental and social responsibility," added Reza Mirza, Group CEO of Icelandic Glacial/Icelandic Water Holdings. "We are proud to support our partners at NOROM while showcasing their impactful design on one of the biggest global stages."

The Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, will air LIVE coast-to-coast on NBC Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 from 5-8PM PT/8-11PM ET.

About Icelandic Glacial

Icelandic Glacial is the super-premium natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland's legendary Ölfus Spring, which was formed more than 5,000 years ago and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. The spring produces water so pure that nothing is added or taken away. As a result, Icelandic Glacial possesses exceptional balance featuring a naturally low mineral content and a naturally alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial is further distinguished as the world's first certified carbon neutral natural spring bottled water for product and operation.

About The Hollywood Foreign Press Association

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943 – then known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association – by a group of entertainment journalists based in Los Angeles. During World War II, the non-profit organization established a cultural bridge between Hollywood and millions around the world seeking an escape and inspiration through entertainment. The HFPA continues to do so with a voting body representing 62 countries. Since 1944, the group has hosted the annual Golden Globe® Awards – the premier ceremony which honors achievements in both television and film. The licensing fees from the Golden Globe Awards has enabled the organization to donate more than $55 million to more than 92 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last three decades. Its efforts include support for diversity programs in partnership with advocacy groups promoting greater access in Hollywood aimed at underserved communities. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGlobes.com and follow us on Twitter ( @GoldenGlobes ), Facebook ( www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes ), Instagram ( @GoldenGlobes ), and in Spanish on Twitter ( @globosdeoro ), and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/globosdeoropaginaoficial ).

