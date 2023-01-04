Elektrobit to Demonstrate New Software and Services for Software-Defined Vehicles at CES 2023

Elektrobit to Demonstrate New Software and Services for Software-Defined Vehicles at CES 2023

Automotive software leader enables carmakers to more efficiently and cost effectively develop the architectures for their next-gen vehicles: their automotive OSes

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2023, Elektrobit, a visionary global vendor of software products and services for the automotive industry, announced that it will will be demonstrating software and services that enable carmakers to more efficiently and cost effectively develop the complex systems at the heart of their next-generation, software-defined vehicles: their automotive OSes.

Elektrobit logo (PRNewsFoto/Elektrobit) (PRNewswire)

"Every carmaker is laser-focused on building its own automotive OS, a harmonized software platform that will control all the systems in their next-gen vehicles," said Michael Robertson, vice president, head of products and strategy, Elektrobit. "Our experience developing software for OEMs and Tier 1s for 35 years has resulted in the industry's most mature and reliable software and engineering services. Elektrobit uniquely provides a one-stop-shop for carmakers seeking to accelerate the development of these complex platforms."

At the Renaissance Hotel, Elektrobit will be showcasing solutions that address key areas of an automotive OS:

Enabling safe and secure over-the-air (OTA) updates : In late 2022, Elektrobit and Airbiquity



: In late 2022, Elektrobit and Airbiquity announced a complete, pre-integrated OTA solution, which it is demonstrating at CES 2023. The solution combines Elektrobit's in-vehicle OTA update software products with Airbiquity's multi-ECU OTA software management platform, making it easier for OEMs to source and build an end-to-end OTA system for their vehicle fleets.

Increasing the performance and efficiencies of in-vehicle networks : Elektrobit is demonstrating its



: Elektrobit is demonstrating its EB zoneo software , specifically showing network performance improvements through six in-vehicle features. Using EB zoneo products makes automotive networks faster, more cost efficient and secure.

Accelerating development of software-defined vehicles with tightly-integrated hardware and software: Elektrobit will demonstrate its production-proven software for Elektrobit will demonstrate its production-proven software for Classic AUTOSAR Adaptive AUTOSAR and OTA updates now part of the Continental CAEdge platform. This highly-integrated, full-stack software-hardware solution allows OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to accelerate the development of their next-generation, software-defined vehicles. Continental and Elektrobit have collaborated for many years on high-performance computer-based projects, and this experience and tight integration of hardware and software allows carmakers to move seamlessly from predevelopment to series development of vehicles, using the same hardware, software, and tools.

To learn more or schedule a demonstration with Elektrobit at CES 2023, email CES2023@elektrobit.com.

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is an award-winning and visionary global vendor of software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 35 years serving the industry, Elektrobit's software powers over five billion devices in more than 600 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience. Elektrobit is a wholly-owned, independently-operated subsidiary of Continental.

For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com

Media contacts

Silvia Lutz-Bartels

Head of Global Public Relations, Elektrobit

Mobile +49 174 8107570

Email: Silvia.lutz-bartels@elektrobit.com

Americas

Stephannie Depa

Breakaway Communications for Elektrobit

Mobile : +1 530 864 0136

Email: sdepa@breakawaycom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elektrobit