BrandSpark International Announces 5th Annual Most Trusted Grocery Retailers in America

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In partnership with Newsweek and Winsight Grocery Business, BrandSpark International announces the fifth annual grocery edition of its BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, as voted by American shoppers. BrandSpark surveyed 10,082 Americans in the BrandSpark American Grocery Trust Study to capture their real opinions of which grocery stores they trust the most. Trust leaders were identified by 8 store formats nationally and in four major regions and across 36 key attributes as well as the top 5 grocery retailers nationally.

After a year of spiking prices for household groceries, this list can help Americans choose a store that is trusted by other shoppers and best suits their needs in 2023.

"Now that the holidays have passed, retailers need to work on building a strong 2023 by prioritizing trust building initiatives with consumers", says Adam Bellisario, AVP BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "As inflation continues to hit grocery categories heavily, conventional stores with strong private label offerings are going to be popular with consumers because they can meet their needs in terms of price and effective options", says Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights, BrandSpark International. "We are already seeing retailers like Walmart and Aldi performing very well nationally. Both brands not only have an extremely strong presence but offer consumers attractive private label options offering greater value than national brands, which is very attractive to consumers who will continue to see their grocery budgets being stretched. Despite inflation, the trust drivers are remarkably stable – suggesting that retailers should stick to their strategies. Even with shoppers' increased focus on prices, quality-driven conventional grocers still rank highly in each region, including Kroger (South and Midwest), Safeway (West), Publix (South) and ShopRite (Northeast)", says Philip Scrutton.

Notable findings regarding the most important drivers of grocer trust (attributes)

Aldi, H-E-B, and Walmart are most trusted for affordability.

H-E-B, Walmart, and Kroger are strongest for store brand/private label products.

H-E-B, ShopRite, and Kroger deliver on fresh produce.

H-E-B is most trusted for quality fresh food and an enjoyable in-store experience.

Kroger, H-E-B, and ShopRite deliver the most valuable circulars.

Walmart is #1 for curbside pickup while Amazon Fresh leads for delivery.

Notable findings regarding trust across 8 key store formats

Aldi is the most trusted discount and small format grocer, and Walmart is the most trusted conventional Grocer nationally but faces some stiff competition regionally where ShopRite is #1 in the Northeast, and Kroger is #1 in the Midwest.

CVS is the most trusted pharmacy chain ahead of Walgreens, but we now see that Walmart Pharmacy is in third position posing a threat for the two major national chains.

Other findings

Rapidly expanding "Dollar Store" retailers Dollar General, Dollar Tree had the highest shopper reach increase in 2022, with Dollar General topping the list as most trusted Dollar Store Chain.

2022 saw 44% of shoppers ordering groceries online, consistent with 45% in 2021. Half of these shoppers ordered from Walmart vs. 1 in 6 from Amazon Fresh, but Amazon Fresh achieved the greatest growth.

Club stores strengthened trust with existing members who relied on them even more in 2022 for bulk orders at fair prices. BJ's Wholesale Club, Sam's Club, and Costco Wholesale all increased trust with their own shoppers.

Grocer Food Lion built trust with fair prices and loyalty rewards, and it paid off: achieving the highest trust growth, increasing their trust score, and jumping from #7 to #4 for most trusted grocery retailer for value since 2021.

Among own shoppers H-E-B has an impressive lead in trust compared with all other grocery stores covered in the Study.

Trust plays an integral role in the decision of where to shop, especially during these challenging inflationary times. There is a risk that if customers switch retailers now they may not return even when cost of living pressures ease. "This is an important moment for retailers to build trust with shoppers, and they can do so by communicating why they are trusted and how they plan to help Americans through this", says Adam Bellisario.

The BrandSpark/Newsweek Partnership aims to make shopping easier for Americans. "We are excited to partner with Newsweek, one of the world's most recognizable media brands, which will be promoting the full list of winners to ensure that consumers have the most reliable shopping information available to them", says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "Winners now have the opportunity of sharing their valuable wins not only with their customers but also with their teams and investors".

The winners and how they are determined

In the BrandSpark American Grocery Trust Study 10,082 American shoppers determined the 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners, and results are ranked based on the greatest number of votes. Brand citations of 'most trusted' retailer by format are determined by consumers' unaided write-in votes for their 'most trusted' retailer. The brand(s) voted most trusted is/are listed as Rank #1. Any brand Ranked 1-3 is considered a "Top 3 Trust Leader", any brand Ranked 4-5 is considered a "Top 5 Trust Leader", and any brand Ranked 6-10 is considered a "Top 10 Trust Leader", having garnered a significant trust share in the category. Brand citations as the 'most trusted' overall retailer and 'most trusted' by attribute are determined by consumers choosing from a list of the 66 largest grocery retailers nationally.

The 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com and contact us for more information on any category. *

MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS BY STORE FORMAT Region Rank #1 Rank #2 Rank #3 Rank #4 Rank #5 Conventional

Grocery

Store Walmart Kroger Publix Safeway H-E-B

Grocery /

ShopRite

(TIE) Discount

Grocery

Store Aldi Walmart Grocery Outlet Dollar

General Save-A-Lot Small Format

Grocery

Store Aldi Trader Joe's Walmart

Neighborhood

Market Kroger Save-A-Lot Natural &

Organic

Grocery

Store Whole Foods

Market Trader Joe's Sprouts

Farmers

Markets Walmart Natural

Grocers Online

Grocery

Service Walmart Amazon

Fresh Instacart Kroger -- Convenience

Store Chain 7-Eleven Circle K Wawa Casey's QuikTrip Dollar Store

Chain Dollar General Dollar Tree Family Dollar 99 Cent

Only

Stores -- Pharmacy

Retail Chain CVS Walgreens Walmart

Pharmacy Rite Aid Kroger

MOST TRUSTED CONVENTIONAL AND DISCOUNT GROCERY RETAILER BY

REGION Format Rank #1 Conventional Grocery Retailer (National) Walmart Conventional Grocery Retailer (West) Safeway / Walmart (tie) Conventional Grocery Retailer (South) Walmart Conventional Grocery Retailer (Midwest) Kroger Conventional Grocery Retailer (Northeast) ShopRite Discount Grocery Retailer (National) Aldi Discount Grocery Retailer (West) Grocery Outlet Discount Grocery Retailer (South) Aldi / Walmart (tie) Discount Grocery Retailer (Midwest) Aldi Discount Grocery Retailer (Northeast) Aldi

MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS OVERALL BY REGION (RANK #1-5) Region Rank #1 Rank #2 Rank #3 Rank #4 Rank #5 National Walmart Kroger Aldi Costco Wholesale Publix West Walmart Safeway Costco Wholesale Kroger WinCo South Walmart Kroger Publix H-E-B Grocery Food Lion Midwest Walmart Kroger Aldi Meijer Hy-Vee Northeast Walmart ShopRite Stop & Shop Aldi Wegmans

MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS OVERALL BY REGION (RANK #6-10) Region Rank #6 Rank #7 Rank #8 Rank #9 Rank #10 National H-E-B

Grocery Sam's Club Safeway Trader Joe's Meijer West Albertsons Trader Joe's Amazon

Fresh Ralph's Fred Meyer South Aldi Sam's Club Costco

Wholesale Dollar General Whole Foods Market Midwest Sam's Club Jewel-Osco Costco

Wholesale Target Giant Eagle Northeast Giant Food

Stores (PA) Hannaford BJ's

Wholesale

Club Trader Joe's Costco

Wholesale

MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS BY ATTRIBUTE (RANK #1-5) Segment Category Rank #1 Rank #2 Rank #3 Rank #4 Rank #5 Value Affordability Walmart H-E-B

Grocery Aldi WinCo Grocery

Outlet Value Loyalty

Program

Rewards Kroger Giant Eagle Stop &

Shop Food Lion Jewel-Osco Value Valuable

Circulars /

Flyers Kroger H-E-B

Grocery ShopRite Hy-Vee Price

Chopper Value Valuable

Coupons H-E-B

Grocery Meijer Kroger Price Chopper Stop & Shop Value Great

Promotions H-E-B

Grocery Hy-Vee ShopRite Walmart Kroger Service Easy

Checkout

Experience H-E-B

Grocery Walmart Kroger Publix Amazon Fresh Service Enjoyable

In-Store

Experience H-E-B

Grocery Walmart Publix Kroger Meijer Service Home Delivery Amazon

Fresh Walmart Amazon

Go H-E-B

Grocery ShopRite Service In-Store

Health & Safety

Measures Walmart H-E-B

Grocery Publix Wegmans Kroger Service In-Store

Pharmacy

Services Walmart Giant

Eagle Kroger H-E-B

Grocery Publix Service Service /

Friendly Staff H-E-B

Grocery Hy-Vee Publix Kroger Walmart Service Store

Organizatio

n (layout, shopability) H-E-B

Grocery Walmart Publix Kroger Hy-Vee Service Up-to-Date

/ Modern Stores H-E-B

Grocery Walmart Publix Wegmans Amazon

Fresh Service Curbside

Pickup Walmart H-E-B

Grocery Kroger Hy-Vee Target Service In-Store

Cleanliness

/ Tidiness Publix H-E-B

Grocery Wegmans Meijer Walmart Fresh Fresh Meat H-E-B

Grocery Giant

Eagle Hy-Vee Kroger ShopRite Fresh Fresh

Produce H-E-B

Grocery ShopRite Kroger Publix Hy-Vee Fresh Fresh

Seafood H-E-B

Grocery Publix Wegmans Kroger Price

Chopper Fresh Fresh

Prepared

Meals H-E-B

Grocery Hy-Vee Wegmans Publix Jewel-Osco Fresh Healthy

Prepared

Foods H-E-B

Grocery Whole

Foods

Market Hy-Vee Wegmans Sprouts

Farmers

Markets Fresh In-store Deli Publix Giant

Food

Stores (PA) Hy-Vee H-E-B

Grocery Giant Eagle Products Beauty

Products Walmart Target Meijer H-E-B

Grocery Amazon Go Products Beer, Wine

& Spirits H-E-B

Grocery Walmart Hy-Vee Wegmans Meijer Products Bulk Food Costco

Wholesale Sams Club BJs

Wholesale

Club WinCo Walmart Products Food for

Holidays or

Entertaining H-E-B

Grocery Walmart Publix ShopRite Kroger Products Gourmet

Foods Whole

Foods

Market Wegmans H-E-B

Grocery Hy-Vee The Fresh

Market Products Home

Goods Walmart Target Meijer H-E-B

Grocery Costco

Wholesale Products Household

Care

Products Walmart H-E-B

Grocery Target Meijer ShopRite Products Internationa

l Food

Products Wegmans H-E-B

Grocery Trader

Joe's Giant

Food

Stores (PA) Walmart Products Mexican

Food H-E-B

Grocery Walmart Hy-Vee Kroger Meijer Products Natural /

Organic

Foods Whole

Foods

Market Sprouts

Farmers

Markets Trader

Joe's Wegmans H-E-B

Grocery Products Over-the-

Counter

Health

Products Walmart H-E-B

Grocery Meijer Kroger ShopRite Products Packaged

Food &

Beverage

Products H-E-B

Grocery Walmart ShopRite Kroger Publix Products Pet Food &

Treats Walmart H-E-B

Grocery Amazon

Fresh Meijer Giant Eagle Products New

Products Walmart H-E-B

Grocery Hy-Vee ShopRite Wegmans Products Store Brand

/ Private

Label

Products H-E-B

Grocery Walmart Kroger Publix ShopRite

MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS BY ATTRIBUTE (RANK #6-10) Segment Category Rank #6 Rank #7 Rank #8 Rank #9 Rank #10 Value Affordability ShopRite Kroger Amazon

Fresh Save-A-Lot Food Lion Value Loyalty

Program

Rewards ShopRite Safeway Meijer Hy-Vee Fred

Meyer Value Valuable

Circulars /

Flyers Meijer Walmart Publix Harris

Teeter Giant

Eagle Value Valuable

Coupons Walmart Hy-Vee ShopRite BJs

Wholesale

Club Von's Value Great

Promotions Meijer Stop &

Shop Costco

Wholesale Food Lion Grocery

Outlet Service Easy

Checkout

Experience Wegmans Hy-Vee Meijer Stop &

Shop Safeway Service Enjoyable In-

Store

Experience ShopRite Costco

Wholesale Trader

Joe's Food Lion Wegmans Service Home

Delivery Publix Meijer Kroger Wegmans Grocery

Outlet Service In-Store

Health & Safety

Measures Meijer Safeway Food Lion ShopRite Costco

Wholesale Service In-Store

Pharmacy

Services Meijer Hy-Vee Wegmans Fred Meyer Stop &

Shop Service Service /

Friendly Staff Trader Joe's Wegmans Grocery

Outlet ShopRite Meijer Service Store Organization

(layout,

shopability) Meijer Food Lion Wegmans ShopRite Amazon

Fresh Service Up-to-Date /

Modern Stores Kroger Stop &

Shop Meijer ShopRite Target Service Curbside

Pickup Acme Amazon Go BJs Wholesale Club Fred Meyer ShopRite Service In-Store

Cleanliness /

Tidiness Kroger Harris Teeter Costco

Wholesale ShopRite Target Fresh Fresh Meat Publix Meijer Wegmans Stop &

Shop Costco

Wholesale Fresh Fresh

Produce Meijer Walmart Wegmans Sprouts

Farmers

Markets Whole

Foods Market Fresh Fresh

Seafood ShopRite Giant

Eagle Giant Food

Stores (PA) Whole

Foods

Market The Fresh

Market Fresh Fresh

Prepared

Meals ShopRite Kroger Meijer Walmart Costco Wholesale Fresh Healthy

Prepared

Foods Giant Eagle Publix The Fresh

Market Kroger Walmart Fresh In-store Deli ShopRite Wegmans Kroger Jewel-Osco Hannaford Products Beauty

Products ShopRite Fred

Meyer Amazon

Fresh Giant Eagle Kroger Products Beer, Wine &

Spirits Kroger Giant

Eagle Jewel-Osco Costco Wholesale Publix Products Bulk Food H-E-B

Grocery Amazon

Go Amazon

Fresh Wegmans Grocery

Outlet Products Food for

Holidays or

Entertaining Costco Wholesale Wegmans Food Lion Stop &

Shop Harris

Teeter Products Gourmet

Foods Trader Joe's Publix Fresh

Thyme

Farmers

Markets Harris

Teeter Meijer Products Home Goods Amazon Go BJs

Wholesale

Club Amazon

Fresh Stop &

Shop Fred

Meyer Products Household

Care

Products Costco

Wholesale BJ's

Wholesale

Club Kroger Dollar

General Amazon

Fresh Products International

Food

Products Kroger Hy-Vee Publix Meijer Amazon

Fresh Products Mexican

Food WinCo Publix Giant Eagle Amazon

Fresh ShopRite Products Natural /

Organic

Foods Amazon

Fresh Hy-Vee Kroger Publix The Fresh

Market Products Over-the-

Counter

Health

Products Target Giant Eagle Jewel-Osco Harris

Teeter Costco

Wholesale Products Packaged

Food &

Beverage

Products Amazon

Fresh Meijer Costco

Wholesale Stop &

Shop Food Lion Products Pet Food &

Treats Kroger Target ShopRite Stop &

Shop Fred

Meyer Products New

Products Amazon

Fresh Costco

Wholesale Publix Meijer Grocery

Outlet Products Store Brand /

Private Label

Products Costco

Wholesale Amazon

Fresh Fred Meyer Aldi Jewel-

Osco

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a marketing research firm that uniquely combines real world omni-channel consumer insights with a deep understanding of competitive context, providing our clients with highly actionable insights. We are strategic thinkers and storytellers that fuse our passion for insights with our clients' need to drive results. Our multi-disciplinary, highly-responsive team takes a customized consulting approach to solving brand and marketing challenges, refining brand positioning, building consumer trust, and improving success with new product launches.

Newsweek Media Partnership

Newsweek will feature the winners and will offer winning brands unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards has updated its highly influential logo to include the iconic and instantly recognizable Newsweek logo to generate even more impact for shoppers and brands.

*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

