InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Locator Device for Personal Items (NAM-235)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and simple way to locate personal items such as phone,keys or wallets," said an inventor, from Hermitage, Tenn., "so I invented the TRIAD. My design eliminates the time, hassle and frustration associated with looking for lost items."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an easy way to locate keys, wallets, phones, or other valued personal property items. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search for lost or misplaced items. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a compact and ornamental design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp