InventHelp Inventors Develop Practical Plate Accessory to Divide Food Items (LGT-178)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a practical plate accessory to divide foods and keep them from touching," said one of two inventors, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so we invented the SUPREME FOOD DIVIDE. Our design offers a convenient barrier to prevent different food items, juices, and sauces from contacting one another."

The invention provides an effective way to divide and separate food on a plate. In doing so, it prevents the different food items from touching. As a result, it could improve daily meals. The invention features a practical and secure design that is easy to use, clean and store so it is ideal for individuals with OCD or autism, dieting individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

