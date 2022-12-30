LG TO INTRODUCE VERSATILE CLEANING SOLUTION - CORDZERO A9 KOMPRESSOR WITH STEAM POWER MOP

Debuting at CES, LG's First Stick Vacuum with Wet and Steam Mopping also features an 'All-in-One Tower' Docking Station

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its new CordZero™ A9 Kompressor™ with Steam Power Mop at CES 2023. Winner of a CES 2023 Innovation Award, the new model is the company's first cordless stick vacuum cleaner to offer steam mopping functionality. The CordZero™ A9 Kompressor also comes with the innovative All-in-One Tower docking station, designed to store, recharge and automatically empty the vacuum.

Equipped with the detachable Steam Power Mop nozzle, LG's latest CordZero™ provides wet and steam mopping functionality; delivering a convenient, effective mopping performance that gets surfaces clean without using any detergent. The Steam Power Mop nozzle also comes with dual sensors, which help prevent the attachment's steam generator from overheating, as well as an advanced, automatic water supply system that keeps the mop pads wet during mopping. For user safety, if the nozzle is lifted off the floor or is held stationary for a period of approximately 20 seconds, the steam supply shuts off, while mop pad rotation is halted after around one minute of inactivity. LG's new cordless stick vacuum also incorporates the company's Axial Turbo Cyclone® technology, which helps remove dust and debris from floors and other household surfaces by generating a powerful suction.

Accompanying the CordZero™ A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop is an All-in-One Tower. LG's space-efficient and fast-charging docking station features a replaceable dust bag, an automated dustbin-emptying system and an intuitive display that provides real-time status updates. LG's All-in-One Tower also offers three different alert/notification melodies to choose from and hassle-free storage for CordZero™ vacuum accessories.

"Our new CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop is a truly versatile cleaning solution, allowing users to clean any surface in the home thanks to its effective vacuuming and wet and dry mopping performance," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "LG will continue to offer innovative home appliances and cleaning devices for a healthier home and a better life."

Visitors to LG's booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 from January 5-8 in Las Vegas can explore all of the company's latest home appliance innovations, including its new CordZero™ stick vacuum with Steam Power Mop and All-in-One Tower.

