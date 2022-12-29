Complete Genomics to Present its Multiple, Innovative Sequencing Platforms at BIOTECH SHOWCASE™ 2023

Enhanced sequencing capabilities offer opportunity to accelerate breakthroughs in life science research

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics Inc(https://completegenomics.mgiamericas.com/), a subsidiary of MGI Tech Co., Ltd., today announced that it is presenting at Biotech Showcase™ 2023, taking place in San Francisco at the same time as the JP Morgan healthcare conference. Registered attendees can view Complete Genomics presentation live and through 24x7 on-demand access if scheduling does not allow viewing during the main event week.

Complete Genomics offers complete high throughput sequencing instrumentation and related products, including sample extraction, library prep, automation system, sequencing platforms, and bioinformatics. Rade Drmanac, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, will provide an overview of the complete suite of high throughput sequencing instruments and related products. The live presentation will be on:

Date: Monday, January 9

Time: 16:30pm PST

Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel

Room: Franciscan D

"Dating back to as early as 2006, we have been at the forefront of life science innovation and continue to redefine sequencing possibilities through our innovative DNBSEQTM technology," said Dr. Drmanac. "Over the years, our massively parallel sequencing (MPS) and sample processing automation products have empowered countless customers and partners around the world in their scientific research and clinical applications. As we aim to broaden our reach into the US market, we look forward to attending Biotech Showcase™ to demonstrate our enhanced sequencing capabilities and how we can help our partners accelerate breakthroughs in life science and healthcare with this state-of-the-art technology."

Complete Genomics sequencing platforms are based on DNBSEQTM, sample extraction, library prep, automation system, and bioinformatics to the US market and beyond. In August 2022, its DNBSEQ-G400C* sequencer was released in the US with immediate adoption in several customer labs and partnerships with various life science companies.

Moreover, Complete Genomics will launch at Biotech Showcase the "Empowerment Program America", which will bring choice to sequencing by collaborating with researchers to develop grant proposals.

Biotech Showcase, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during the course of one of the industry's largest gatherings and busiest weeks.

"We are delighted that Complete Genomics will be joining us in San Francisco and presenting at Biotech Showcase this year," said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. "Biotech Showcase is a prime occasion for life science entrepreneurs and investors to come together to discover the potential of innovative technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery."

ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASE

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 15th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

ABOUT COMPLETE GENOMICS

Complete Genomics, a subsidiary of MGI Tech Co., Ltd., is a global life science company offering lab automation and a comprehensive high throughput sequencing product portfolio. Founded in 2006 and currently located in San Jose, California, Complete Genomics maintains a demo lab and full supply center with all of its sequencers and lab automation equipment on display. Complete Genomics released its first next-generation sequencing system, the DNBSEQ-G400C* platform in the US, in August 2022. For all sequencer specifications, please visit the Complete Genomics website .

*Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria, and Romania. Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Hong Kong. No purchase orders for StandardMPS products will be accepted in the USA until after January 1, 2023.

