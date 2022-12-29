ChoiceOne Bank Employees Close 2022 with Multiple Community Donations

SPARTA, Mich., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., and ChoiceOne Bank (NASDAQ: COFS) ("ChoiceOne") are pleased to recognize the donations ChoiceOne employees have made this year. Through an employee Jean Day program, multiple donations are made to local nonprofits throughout the year and at yearend.

"Many companies offer blue-jean Fridays; however, ChoiceOne's Jean Day program is different. Our employees commit to supporting our local nonprofits whether they wear blue jeans or not, on the designated Friday, and they have the donation regularly withdrawn from their paychecks," said ChoiceOne President Michael Burke, Jr. "This is a pledge our employees choose to make. I am incredibly proud of them and the commitment they make to our customers and the communities we serve. They continue to amaze me with the compassionate and generous spirits they bring to our Bank every day."

ChoiceOne employees initiated a Jean Day program years ago to raise money for local nonprofits. Employees make biweekly donations to the Jean Day fund which allows them to wear jeans to work on designated Fridays. Surveys are sent to the employees to gage their interest in supporting different causes and organizations. As the money is collected throughout the year, it is distributed to local nonprofits selected by the employees. Most of the nonprofits are selected because one or more employees are volunteers with a particular organization in their community.

These are the nonprofits in ChoiceOne's West Market that received Jean Day donations in 2022.

Beautiful You by Profile - Comstock Park

Community Action House - Holland

Coopersville Cares - Coopersville

Food Hugs - Comstock Park / Grand Rapids

i understand love heals - Grand Rapids

K9 Camo Companions - Sparta

Lori's Voice - Coopersville

SECOM - Grand Rapids

Newaygo County Prevention of Child Abuse & Neglect - Newaygo County

No More Sidelines – Kent County

Every Woman's Place – Muskegon

Lighthouse for Veterans – Muskegon

Pioneer Resources – Muskegon

"Most of our employees have opted into our Jean Day program held on Fridays, allowing them to wear blue jeans to work," explains Vice President, Treasury Management Officer Carrie Olson, also the Chair of the Nonprofit Committee responsible for the Jean Day fund. "We collect the money through voluntary paycheck deductions so it's easy to donate. Employees complete a survey selecting the causes and organizations to consider for donations. The Committee reviews the surveys and determines the nonprofits to support and the amount available to distribute to the selected nonprofits. We strive to use these funds to support local nonprofits, so our money stays in our communities, just like the Bank lends out locally. Our Jean Day has created a fun and worthy opportunity for ChoiceOne employees to support our local nonprofits."

These are the nonprofits in ChoiceOne's East Market that received Jean Day donations in 2022 and joined in a celebratory breakfast for 'May'king a Difference in May of 2022.

OHA Missions Inc – Plymouth

Habitat for Humanity of Lapeer - Tuscola

Lapeer County Agricultural Society

Love Inc of North Oakland County

Child Advocacy Center of Lapeer County

Armada Agricultural Society – Armada

Lapeer County Animal Shelter

Stone Soup Food Bank – Lapeer

Paradise Animal Rescue – Lapeer

Lapeer County Explorers

Saving Grace Miniature Horse Rescue – St Clair County

The Council on Aging Inc – St Clair County

Capac Historical Society – Capac

Four County Community Foundation – Almont

Love INC of Greater Lapeer – Lapeer County

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank, named one of America's Best Banks by Newsweek, operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair, and Macomb counties. ChoiceOne is an approximately $2.4 billion-asset bank holding company making it the 10th largest bank holding company in Michigan based on asset size. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.com.

