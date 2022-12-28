Talesun Solar and Neoen partner to develop European market

The Chinese PV maker and the French renewable energy leader sign a strategic partnership agreement

PARIS, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese solar module manufacturer Suzhou Talesun Solar Technologies recently entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with French energy company Neoen following an in-depth discussion on the current situation and future development trends of the European photovoltaic industry.

French renewable energy giant Neoen is not only one of the few listed companies in Europe that focuses on renewable energies, but also a leading producer of exclusively renewable energy in France. Notably, the firm's installed capacity of renewable energy had reached 5.6GW as of the end of June 2022 and is expected to grow to 10GW by 2025.

To address the energy crisis resulting from the soaring electricity prices in 2022, the majority of EU countries are accelerating the transition to renewable energy sources while facilitating the implementation of their energy independence programs. According to a report released by SolarPower Europe (formerly the European Photovoltaic Industry Association), 25 of the 27 EU economies witnessed a year on year gain in installed PV capacity in 2021. Combined installed PV capacity of all EU countries increased by 25.9GW to 164.9GW last year, breaking a 10-year record in terms of added installed capacity in a single year. The report, EU Market Outlook for Solar Power 2021-2025, indicated that EU's installed PV capacity is anticipated to rise to 672GW in 2030, representing an average annual increase of 56.3GW.

The accelerated growth in demand from the European market has opened up expansive opportunities to Chinese PV manufacturers. From 2021 to June 2022, Talesun Solar delivered 805MW of PV modules to Europe, 349.5MW of which was shipped to France.

Talesun Solar has designed and built sustainable PV power plants in overseas markets that take into account the local natural environment as well as local customs, history and culture. To date, the company has installed several landmark PV power projects in multiple foreign countries, including France, Germany, Switzerland and the UK.

"The strategic partnership between Talesun Solar and Neoen is based on their respective competitiveness and advantages in technical resources in the PV sector. We are honored to collaborate with a global leader in the renewable energy sector so we can jointly create outstanding PV power projects through the application of highly efficient, reliable PV modules," said Yabin Xing, Senior VP of Overseas Marketing, Sales and Operation at Talesun Solar. "The firm plans to further expand its footprint in Europe, with the aim of contributing to the development of the continent's renewable energy sector by providing premium, highly efficient PV solutions."

