Taranis hosts an inaugural Brazil sugar-energy forum focused on weed management

Gaining efficiencies and preventing yield loss go beyond herbicide investment, according to industry experts who participated in the Taranis Sinergia 2022 event.

CAMPINAS, Brazil and SÃO PAULO, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taranis, the AI-powered crop intelligence leader, today published the summary of its first meeting focused on the Brazil sugar-energy sector. The 2022 Taranis Sinergia event was held in Ribeirão Preto city and was attended by key representatives from more than 20 mills, covering nearly 40% of the Brazilian sugar-energy sector.

Attendees joined in the discussions and shared information about weed management in Brazilian sugarcane mills and how technology can be used to detect and prevent yield loss.

Fábio Franco, Taranis' general manager, Brazil, explained: "Taranis aims to propel a thriving future for the sugar-energy sector and the ag industry as a whole in Brazil. In addition to investing in the most advanced crop intelligence technology, we want to promote dialogue and share insights. It was a privilege to host this forum of experts, who engaged in a meaningful discussion about opportunities to accelerate weed management."

Pecege, a Project Consulting Company presented an in-depth outlook of Brazilian mills and provided detailed information about the 21/22 season. According to consultant João Rosa, growers should be mindful of the returns they will reap by the end of the season. "Prices of herbicides have soared. The average expenditure in these products in the 2021/2022 sugarcane crop residue represented 12% of the production cost, that is, R$ 363.35 per hectare. The average expenditure in the formation of the sugarcane field was R$ 936 per hectare. However, investments may vary significantly among different mills within the same region", he added.

According to surveys by Pecege, one company invested R$521.00/ha in planting, and a different company invested R$421.00/ha, which represents 23.75% less per hectare. Specialists argued that "herbicide management, among other factors, may produce such variations. The process can become costly when the wrong products are used to manage a problem, which is why crop scouting is essential to prevent yields from dropping".

