Local Entrepreneurial Couples Open Ninth Marco's Pizza in Georgia with a New Location in Rockmart

ROCKMART, Ga., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza has opened its newest location in Rockmart, GA on Dec. 19. Located at 102 Sycamore Grove Court, local residents can expect a variety of lunch, dinner, and catering options with fresh, high-quality ingredients from Marco's Pizza.

Bringing Marco's pizza-making prowess to Rockmart are two local married couples, Keene and Cynthia Murphy and Jeff and Sandy Hall. The Murphys and the Halls have teamed up in a variety of Georgia-based businesses including construction, real estate, childcare, and now they're bringing their 9th Marco's location in the state to Rockmart.

"Marco's Pizza hopes to be a valuable addition to the Rockmart community because it will add a new lunch, dinner, catering and delivery option for the area," said Keene Murphy. "Rockmart is an up-and-coming market and we're excited for Marco's Pizza to be a part of the growth and provide residents with the fresh, high-quality ingredients that Marco's is known for."

The Marco's mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza and Pizza Bowls. Marco's also meets consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences by offering Cauliflower Crust pizza and Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl.

Customers can also choose convenient lunch options such as oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the ease of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, Rockmart pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they've been craving.

For more information about the Marco's Pizza location opening in Rockmart, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call 678-685-8200. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit www.marcospizzajobs.com or apply in-person at the store.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand* in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience. Marco's Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.

*Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2021 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

