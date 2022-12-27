GoodFirms Unlocks the Best Task Management Software with Rich Features

WASHINGTON, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodFirms, the globally renowned research, ratings, and reviews platform, recently announced the latest list of the best task management software . The identified task management platforms make it easy for organizations to prioritize tasks, share updates, and organize and manage everything from a single dashboard.

Task Management Software (PRNewswire)

GoodFirms also spotlights on various tools for specific needs like collaboration, project planning, reporting & more.

Best Task Management Software at GoodFirms:

TaskQue, Intervals, Beesbusy, Flowlu, TaskOnBOt, Trello, Todoist, Asana, monday.com, Smartsheet.

Businesses often face the challenge of managing multiple projects and the tasks to accomplish. Factors like time, budget, resources, man-management, communication, etc., require stringent monitoring to complete the project successfully. So today, most companies are taking advantage of task management software to perform projects in a well-organized manner and effectively.

Task management software allows individuals to log into a task management dashboard to have flexible working hours for employees working from home or on the go. It also allows managers and teams to achieve deadlines, track the time of specific tasks, set priorities, track progress, attend meetings, allocate resources appropriately, and optimize all projects effectively.

"Task management software integrates automation for recurring tasks, and also generates reports that help in tracking the performance and gain useful insights."

Key features of the best task management tool include collaboration tools, document management, portfolio management, progress tracking , project budgeting, project planning, project scheduling, reporting, task management, team collaboration, resource management and time tracking. Service seekers can choose task management software that covers all the features and obtain additional benefits for optimizing the workflow and improving productivity.

With this year-end listing, GoodFirms aims to assist service seekers in choosing the perfect task management software that helps organizations to create a better work-life balance and enhance productivity in the coming years. Organizations can also take advantage of the advanced filter options for features, pricing models, devices supported, deployment, business size, etc. Furthermore, they can also verify the most reviewed, top-rated tools and select the suitable system.

Here at GoodFirms, businesses can also find a list of various tools for specific requirements like document management software, project planning software, time tracking software, employee engagement software, collaboration software, appointment scheduling software, and reporting software.

Best Document Management Software :

eFileCabinet, OnlyOffice, KRYSTAL DMS, Dokmee, dMACQ DMS, Zoho Docs, Alfresco Content Services, OpenKM, M-Files, DocuWare.

Best Project Planning Software :

Magic Projects, Taiga, Evernote, Zoho Projects, Wrike, Teamwork Projects, Celoxis, Freedcamp, Toggl Plan, LiquidPlanner.

Best Time Tracking Software :

TMetric, WebWorker Time Tracker, Trackabi, TaskBlast, Eddy, Time Doctor, QuickBooks Time, Replicon, TimeCamp, Clockify.

Best Collaboration Software :

Troop Messenger, Microsoft 365, Basecamp, Zoho projects, Airtable, Miro, Notion, Webex, GoToMeeting, Google Workspace.

Best Reporting Software :

Whatagraph, datapine, Tableau, Zoho Analytics, Zoho Projects, Teamwork Projects, Bitrix24, iVisit, QuickBooks Commerce, ActiveCollab.

GoodFirms follows a strict methodology to conduct thorough research based on quality, reliability, and ability to cater to the needs of service seekers. The task management software list was created based on several parameters such as the background of each product, the company, years of experience in the domain areas, online market penetration, client feedback, and much more. Only those companies that attained the maximum score made it to the list.

If you are a task management software service provider and wish to get listed , you can partake in the GoodFirms research processes. Interestingly, gaining the top position among the best service providers will attract the attention of potential prospects, increase productivity, help generate more sales, and earn more profit.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C.-based B2B research firm specializing in identifying the most prominent and efficient IT companies and software providers that can automate the tasks of various industries. GoodFirms' industry-wide research, review & rankings help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

Contact: Sophia Jayden (sophia@goodfirms.co)

GoodFirms (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoodFirms