Cboe VIX Options to Trade Electronic-Only on Tuesday Due to Temporary Trading Pit Closure Resulting from Burst Pipe

All Cboe Options Exchange Products are Available for Trading Today

Cboe Trading Floor is Open, With Exception of Cboe Volatility Index Options (VIX) Trading Pit

VIX and VIXW Options to Trade Electronic-Only on Tuesday

Exchange Intends to Relocate VIX Pit to Alternate Space and Re-Open VIX Floor Trading on Wednesday

CHICAGO, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, announced that options on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) will trade electronic-only today. The transition to electronic-only trading for VIX options is the result of the temporary closure of the VIX pit on the Cboe trading floor due to water damage sustained from a burst pipe above the trading floor. The Cboe trading floor will be open and available for all other Cboe Options Exchange products.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

As a result of the temporary pit closure, Cboe Volatility Index options (VIX and VIXW) will be available for trading electronic-only, with no open outcry trading, for at least today. The exchange intends to implement contingency plans to relocate the VIX trading pit to an alternate space on the trading floor so that VIX and VIXW options may re-open for floor trading on Wednesday, December 28, alongside electronic trading. An update on the status of the planned VIX pit re-open will be provided later in the day today.

All other products and areas of the Cboe trading floor, including the S&P 500 Index (SPX and SPXW), Russell 2000 Index (RUT), SPDR ETF (SPY), and all equity options trading crowd spaces are not impacted and will be available for both their regular electronic and open outcry trading. The Cboe Options Exchange is a hybrid market combining open outcry floor trading with electronic trading.

For additional information and updates, please refer to Cboe Options Exchange System Status Notices on the Cboe website.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

