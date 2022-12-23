AAHRPP Accredits Three More Research Organizations, Including First Hospital in Japan

Twelve earn accreditation in 2022, returning to pre-COVID-19 levels

WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs has accredited three more research organizations, including the first hospital in Japan, the flagship university of New Jersey and a consortium of over 150 U.S. colleges and universities.

With these latest additions, AAHRPP accredited 12 organizations in 2022—a return to pre-pandemic levels. The newly accredited organizations are:

Oak Ridge Associated Universities , Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Osaka University Hospital, Osaka, Japan

Rutgers , The State University of New Jersey , New Brunswick, New Jersey

"As organizations once again broaden their focus beyond COVID-19 activities, AAHRPP accreditation and the resulting protections for research participants are high on the list of priorities," AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse I. Summers said.

Accreditation highlights for 2022 include:

The first two AAHRPP-accredited organizations in Japan : a research review provider in September and a hospital in December

A national cancer care network

Two specialty hospitals: one focused on women and infants, the other on children's health

Hospital and community health systems and research universities

"Our 2022 accreditations underscore the value of AAHRPP's high standards for entities across the global research enterprise," Summers said. "Whether your organization is large or small, in the U.S., Asia or any other location, AAHRPP accreditation can enhance the quality and reputation of your human research protection program."

AAHRPP has accredited more than 600 research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

All major U.S. independent institutional review boards have earned AAHRPP accreditation. In addition, more than 85% of the top U.S. National Institutes of Health-funded academic medical centers and 70% of U.S. medical colleges are AAHRPP accredited or have begun the accreditation process.

Research institutes, clinical research centers and community hospitals also are among those that have attained accreditation.

About AAHRPP: A nonprofit organization, AAHRPP provides accreditation for organizations that conduct or review human research and can demonstrate that their protections exceed the safeguards required by the international guidelines and laws governing research involving humans in the U.S. and other countries. To learn more, visit www.aahrpp.org.

