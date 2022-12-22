POSIGEN HIRES VP OF PUBLIC POLICY & GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate (LMI) income homeowners, announces the addition of Kyle Wallace as Vice President of Public Policy & Government Affairs. In his new role, Kyle will work with state policymakers, utility commissions, utilities, and community and environmental groups to help shape energy policies to provide equitable access to PosiGen's #SolarForAll commitment.

Kyle brings nearly a decade of energy industry experience to PosiGen. He previously served as the Director of Public Policy for the northeast at Sunrun. He also served on the board of the New York Solar Energy Industries Association. Kyle started in energy through Utah State University's Energy Policy Initiative as a contributor. He then joined Vivint Solar in 2015 and held multiple roles involving public policy, market expansion, and analytics. He holds a Master's degree in Political Science from Utah State University and a Bachelor's degree from Colorado Mesa University.

As the VP of Public Policy & Government Affairs, Kyle will lead PosiGen's state legislative and regulatory work in current and emerging markets. A top priority will be to engage with industry, policymaker, and environmental justice stakeholders to develop equitable policies for rooftop solar, energy storage, and energy efficiency.

"Kyle is the right person to lead the company's efforts to establish PosiGen as the national trusted voice for policymakers on how to bring solar to underserved communities," said Steven Burt, PosiGen Chief Compliance & Policy Officer. "His experience and commitment to clean energy will allow him to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Inflation Reduction Act and state policies to expand PosiGen's reach."

Kyle was drawn to PosiGen's mission to bring solar to underserved communities. "PosiGen's unique commitment to serving the households who need solar and energy efficiency the most was incredibly powerful to me," he said. "Over the last few years energy equity has been a major source of discussion, but too often those words were not actually leading to meaningful policy action. I'm excited to be in this role where I can be a champion for underserved communities to ensure they too benefit from a clean energy future," Wallace said.

Since 2011, PosiGen has worked to close the clean energy affordability gap by delivering lower utility bills and the benefits of clean energy through solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades to low-to-moderate homeowners. To date, the company has served over 22,000 customers. PosiGen's lease program covers the full cost of installing, maintaining, and ensuring the solar system, and provides energy efficiency upgrades with no minimum credit score or minimum income requirement.

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education provider for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 22,000 residential customers, over 520 direct employees and also supports more than 150 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Mississippi, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. PosiGen's unique services and products make solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offers individuals, families, and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence through lower utility bills. To learn more about PosiGen, please visit www.PosiGen.com

