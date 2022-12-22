BRANDY ATTENDS H&M BUY FROM A BLACK WOMAN HOLIDAY MARKET IN LOS ANGELES

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, H&M and Buy From a Black Woman traveled from coast to coast to present the second year of the "Buy From a Black Woman Holiday Market" with events in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. The market featured BFABW vendors from around the US. H&M's partnership and support will further assist the nonprofit's mission of empowering, educating, and inspiring Black Women and the people who support them.

Brandy with Nikki Porcher and daughter Syrai Smith in an H&M sweater and sequin pants. Available on HM.com (PRNewswire)

Buy From a Black Woman is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher that connects over 600 Black Women owned businesses across the United States and provides a community of support with the goal of helping them flourish.

H&M logo (PRNewsfoto/H&M) (PRNewswire)

