Wolters Kluwer Expert Examines Tumultuous Year in ESG Space

Senior Legal Analyst Brad Rosen analyzes how hostile state legislatures and other challenges threaten to undo accomplishments and torpedo future progress

What: The year in review for ESG: Major successes amid pervasive setbacks, with fierce battles looming on the horizon.

Why: For the sustainability and ESG movements, 2022 was the best of times from a legal and regulatory perspective as the Biden Administration scored major victories on the legislative and regulatory fronts. However, it was the worst of times as well as strident opposition from the courts, lawmakers, and conservative advocacy groups mounted. Looking to the year ahead, as Republicans take back the House with a slim midterm electoral victory, momentum to push back and squash climate and ESG-related measures promise only to intensify.

In a new Strategic Perspectives piece entitled "A thoroughly mixed picture for ESG in 2022: Major accomplishments amid significant setbacks with fierce battles on the horizon," Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Senior Legal Analyst Brad Rosen looks back at the major developments and the personalities that drove action in the ESG space over the past year. Rosen also looks ahead as a growing number of anti-ESG directives clash head-on with ESG-related investor and legal demands, which will make for challenging times for companies, funds, and their lawyers in the year ahead.

"2022 was an incredible year in the ESG space, with parties on both sides of the debate able to claim significant victories and advances. With vicious culture wars and political partisanship deepening in the U.S., companies, funds, and their lawyers will face growing exposures and increased challenges as anti-ESG directives continue to clash head on with ESG-related investor and legal demands." - Brad Rosen J.D., Senior Legal Analyst at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

