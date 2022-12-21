Versor Investments Announces Co-founder DeWayne Louis Named by Mayor Adams to New York City Economic Development Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Versor Investments LP ("Versor"), a quantitative investment firm focused on alternative strategies, announced today that Co-Founder DeWayne Louis has been appointed by New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, to the board of the New York City Economic Development Corporation ("NYCEDC").

The NYCEDC is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that works with and for communities across New York City to strengthen neighborhoods and create good jobs. NYCEDC is the City's primary vehicle for promoting economic growth in each of the five boroughs. NYCEDC's mission is to stimulate job growth through expansion and redevelopment programs that encourage investment, generate prosperity, and strengthen the City's competitive position. EDC serves as an advocate to the business community by building relationships with companies that allow them to take advantage of New York City's many opportunities.

In his capacity as board member Mr. Louis will help identify, manage and allocate initiatives undertaken by the NYCEDC to work with and for communities across New York City while supporting Mayor Adams commitment to a fair and inclusive economic recovery for the city.

Mr. Louis, a Georgetown graduate, has served on several boards and organizations focused on creating educational and economic inclusiveness. As a co-founder of Versor, Louis has also been instrumental in helping make Versor one of the most diverse and inclusive investment firms in the sector.

"I am humbled and excited by my appointment to the NYEDC," said Louis, "Programs like the ones championed by the NYCEDC are necessary to bring fair economic growth opportunities to all as the city recovers. Promoting equity and inclusion is one of the key missions of Versor, and through my position on the NYCEDC, I look forward to helping affect the change necessary to make the city inclusive, economically strong and safe."

Deepak Gurnani, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Versor added: "It is not every day that you get to celebrate one of your own for such an outstanding accomplishment. DeWayne has always been committed to promoting the causes of equity and inclusion at Versor, our clients, and more broadly in New York City. We fully support his appointment to the NYCEDC board at this time when its efforts are so paramount to the recovery of the city."

About Versor

Versor Investments is a quantitative investment boutique focused on delivering uncorrelated alternative strategies to institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, Versor's leadership experience in quantitative investing extends over 20 years. Using a scientific, research-driven framework to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns, Versor has two business lines: Hedge Funds and Risk Premia. For more information on Versor, see https://versorinvest.com/.

Versor is committed to improving diversity and inclusion both internally and externally through its staff and investment strategies. Versor serves pension funds and other institutional investors.

